Pier House Resort & Spa Announces Events Around Just a Few Friends, Key West 2025

A Labor Day Weekend Celebration in Key West

Jimmy Buffett helped put Key West on the map, and Just a Few Friends is our way of keeping that laidback spirit alive with great music, strong drinks, and good company.” — Robert Spoto, Vice President/General Manager for Remington Hospitality

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated Just a Few Friends , Key West 2025 festival returns Aug. 28 – Sept. 1, 2025, bringing together music, camaraderie, and a celebration of the island spirit inspired by Key West’s favorite son. This multi-day event will feature an exciting lineup of live performances, unique island experiences, and signature gatherings. Pier House Resort & Spa, a beloved Florida Keys resort for nearly 60 years that is nestled between Old Town Key West and the Ocean, is raising a toast to island life and the legendary tunes that made Key West a state of mind, by hosting Just a Few Friends, Key West 2025 special events and happenings at Chart Room.A piece of old Key West lies within Pier House Resort & Spa at Chart Room, known as one of the island’s greatest hidden treasures. As the unofficial headquarters of Mel Fisher, Jimmy Buffett and Jerry Jeff Walker, Chart Room holds the key to countless Key West tales and memories.A heartfelt tribute to Buffett’s iconic connection to Key West, Just a Few Friends, Key West 2025 is a long weekend of easy vibes, sandy toes, and plenty of margaritas. Events at Pier House Resort & Spa and sister hotel, La Concha Key West include:• Thursday, Aug. 28, 6-8 pm – Meet Up at Chart Room at Pier House Resort & Spa• Friday, Aug. 29, 5-6 pm - Happy Hour at the Chart Room at Pier House Resort & Spa• Saturday, Aug. 30, 2-5:30 pm - Milagro Margarita Duval Street Bar Stroll at La Concha Key West• Saturday, Aug. 30, 5-6 pm - Happy Hour at the Chart Room at Pier House Resort & Spa• Sunday, Aug. 31, 10 am-12 pm - Coconut Telegraph Trolley Tour at Pier House Resort & Spa• Monday, Sept. 1, 2:30-4:30 pm - Pencil Thin Mustache Contest at Chart Room at Pier House Resort & Spa• Monday, Sept. 1, 5-6 pm - Happy Hour at the Chart Room at Pier House Resort & Spa“This weekend is about more than just music—it’s about honoring a lifestyle,” says Robert Spoto, Vice President/General Manager for Remington Hospitality. “Jimmy Buffett helped put Key West on the map, and Just a Few Friends is our way of keeping that laidback spirit alive with great music, strong drinks, and good company.”Chart Room serves straight-up spirits and enforces a casual atmosphere as indicated through its ceiling of ties, collected from patrons who unknowingly enter the establishment overdressed. Donned with vintage photos of notable visitors, Chart Room is an iconic dive where locals and guests kick back and swap stories. Offering 119 guest rooms and 23 suites and a full-service Spa, Pier House Resort & Spa presents gorgeous grounds while boasting stunning views.For more information about Pier House Resort & Spa call (305)-296-4600. Visit www.pierhouse.com or find information on Facebook and Instagram.For details on the events of Just a Few Friends, Key West 2025, guests visit JustAFewFriendsKeyWest.com.# # #

