Lost Hiker with Heat-Related Injury in North Walpole

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer James Benvenuti

603-352-9669

603-271-3361

July 15, 2025

North Walpole, NH – On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 5:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a call about a hiker, Rebeka Arias, 33, of Bellows Falls, VT. Arias was on Fall Mountain in North Walpole and was reporting, to a third party, that she was lost and was complaining of being faint and nauseous. Units from the Walpole Police Department, North Walpole Fire Department, Golden Cross Ambulance Service, along with three Conservation Officers responded to try and locate and assist the hiker.

After a 2-hour search, a Conservation Officer located Arias while checking trails using his ATV. Conservation Officers then assisted her down off the mountain to an awaiting North Walpole Fire Department UTV which transported her to the awaiting ambulance. Arias was transported to Springfield Hospital in Vermont by Cross Ambulance Service.

Arias was attempting to navigate to a popular overlook when she became disoriented and lost her way. She made one last call to a family member asking for help before her phone battery died.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind hikers to plan ahead for their hike and be prepared for the extreme heat conditions that are forecasted.