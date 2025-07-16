ICE, CBP Arrest at Least 361 Illegal Aliens During Marijuana Grow Site Operation, Rescue at Least 14 Children

DHS agents dodged bullets while conducting the operation in California

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released the following update regarding U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) operation at two marijuana grow sites in California.

On July 10, 2025, federal law enforcement officers executed criminal warrant operations at marijuana grow sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo. As of July 13, at least 14 migrant children have been rescued from potential exploitation, forced labor, and human trafficking. Federal officers also arrested at least 361 illegal aliens from both sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo.

ICE and CBP arrested violent and dangerous criminal illegal aliens during the operation who were working at the marijuana site, including:

Roman Izquierdo—an illegal alien from Mexico—who has been convicted of kidnapping, attempted rape and attempted child molestation. ICE previously deported him in 2006.

Juan Duarte-Velasquez—an illegal alien from Mexico—who has been convicted of rape and a DUI.

Jose Orellana — an illegal alien from El Salvador —who has been convicted of a DUI and a hit-and-run with property damage .

Adriana Gonzalez-Gonzalez—an illegal alien from Mexico—who has been convicted three times for burglary and a DUI.

"At the California marijuana facilities, ICE and CBP law enforcement rescued at least 14 migrant children from what looks like exploitation, forced child labor, and potentially human trafficking or smuggling while facing assault and even gunfire. Our brave agents also arrested at least 361 illegal aliens—including criminals with convictions for rape, serial burglary, hit and run and DUIs” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “As Secretary Noem stated, this is quickly becoming one of the largest operations since President Trump took office.”

During the operation, more than 500 rioters attempted to disrupt operations. Four U.S. citizens are being criminally processed for assaulting or resisting officers. The rioters damaged vehicles and one violent agitator fired a gun at law enforcement officers. The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is now offering $50,000 for any information leading to the arrest of this violent rioter.

The investigation into immigration and potential child labor violations is ongoing. Information will be released as it becomes available.

