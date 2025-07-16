FACT CHECK: ICE Provides Multiple Meals Per Day to Criminal Illegal Aliens Held at Detention Facilities

All detainees receive breakfast, lunch, and dinner in accordance with recommended nutrition guidelines

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is setting the record straight on NBC’s false claims that illegal aliens who are held at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facilities are receiving inadequate amounts of food.

“Any claim that there is a lack of food or subprime conditions at ICE detention centers are categorically false. All detainees are provided with proper meals, medical treatment and have opportunities to communicate with their family members and lawyers,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Meals are certified by dieticians. Ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of individuals in our custody is a top priority at ICE. Why does the media continue to push the lies of criminal illegal aliens in detention and villainize ICE law enforcement?”

CLAIM: Detainees say meals are now half the size they were last year, and they don’t receive dinner until midnight.

FALSE: Allegations that there are chronic food shortages are unequivocally false. Each ICE facility’s Food Service Operations Director conducts a review of food portions, and detainees are being fed the portions as prescribed by the nutritionist, based on a daily 2400 to 2600 caloric intake.

CLAIM: A health department report from Tacoma, Washington responded to 57 cases of suspected foodborne illness and determined the illness came from reheated collard greens.

FALSE: While the Health Department was notified, the on-site medical team concluded that there was no evidence linking the illness to a specific food item, as claimed by the detainees.

CLAIM: In Winn Correctional Center in Louisiana, a Russian immigrant said he has lost weight due to small portions since being detained.

False: The facility has no food complaints from any Russian detainees. The Detention Standard Compliance Officer has not observed any food issues or complaints while conducting site visits.

CLAIM: A detainee says there is too little food at El Paso Service Processing Center.

False: The dietician-approved meal plan from the El Paso Service Processing Center was recently reviewed and indicates the total caloric intake for ICE detainees at the facility is 3,436 per day—which exceeds the average daily recommended minimums.

