Habitat AI secures $16M to launch groundbreaking agentic AI infrastructure powered by renewable energy

Habitat AI Alexander Mathiesen-Ohman

Habitat AI lays the foundation for a new class of AI infrastructure engineered for tomorrow’s intelligent and autonomous systems

This is not just capital, it’s conviction. Habitat AI is laying the foundations for a new class of AI infrastructure that sets new benchmarks for efficiency and environmental responsibility.” — Alexander Mathiesen-Ohman, Habitat AI Founder & CEO

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Habitat AI, a new joint venture between real estate group Larmag and AI-sustainability innovator Solgen International, today announced a 16 million seed funding round to build the next generation agentic AI infrastructure powered by renewable energy, enabling autonomous AI agents to operate in real-time.The capital injection will fully fund Habitat AI BV’s first phase of development, including land acquisition, system design and the deployment of a first-of-its-kind AI-native, grid-positive data centre and edge computing network across Europe.“This is not just capital, it’s conviction,” said Alexander Mathiesen-Ohman, founder of Solgen International and CEO of Habitat AI. “We are laying the foundation for a new class of AI infrastructure engineered for tomorrow’s intelligent and autonomous systems, without compromising the planet. We aim to become a global leader in AI infrastructure by creating sustainable, high-performance data centres and edge computing networks. To drive innovation in AI and energy optimization, setting new industry standards for efficiency and environmental responsibility.”Agentic AI is ushering in a new era for data hubs, transforming them from reactive systems into autonomous, intelligent ecosystems. Unlike conventional AI, which primarily analyses data or follows human commands, agentic AI can independently set objectives, make complex decisions and take action without constant oversight. In the context of data hubs, this means smarter resource management, proactive problem-solving and heightened efficiency & security.Habitat AI will be at the forefront of this, poised to redefine how critical infrastructure is conceived and operated. By embedding intelligence at the core of data centre design and management, Habitat AI will enable facilities to become more adaptive, resilient and self-governing, laying the foundation for a future shaped by AI-led automation and innovation.The Habitat AI infrastructure model is built around four strategic pillars:• AI Factories: Large-scale compute centres optimized for autonomous systems.• Edge Computing: Fast-response edge units providing cognitive processing in real time.• Sustainable Energy: Powered by hydrogen and renewables via Solgen.• Redundancy & Security: Built to Tier 4 resilience across systems and energy.Purpose-Built for the Agentic AI EraHabitat AI is positioned at the convergence of real estate, advanced computing and sustainable energy. It will deliver scalable infrastructure optimized for the next evolution of artificial intelligence - agentic systems - that require distributed, low-latency environments and real-time processing.The company’s first proof-of-concept (POC) launching in 2025, includes:• A flagship AI Factory in the Netherlands, optimized for large-scale, high-efficiency AI computation using NVIDIA’s latest platforms.• Distributed edge units in Sweden, Poland, the US and the Netherlands, enabling real-time AI processing at source.• A parallel POC in Sweden, powered by a closed-loop hydrogen microgrid, showcasing Habitat AI’s zero-carbon model.A second-stage deployment in 2026 will initiate commercial operations and expand the edge network across Europe.Sustainability Built-inUnlike traditional data hubs, often constrained by high energy use and grid dependence, Habitat AI’s design is grid-positive and climate-resilient from day one. The infrastructure will be powered by renewables and hydrogen-based energy systems developed by Solgen International, ensuring zero strain on local energy grids.“The demand for real-time AI is accelerating,” added Alexander Mathiesen-Ohman. “but performance can’t come at the planet’s expense. Our model proves that AI infrastructure can be both powerful and sustainable.”Key Technical Features:• AI-native Design: Engineered for agentic workloads, not retrofitted.• Edge-first Architecture: Distributed, cognitive compute units deployed at source.• Zero Emissions: On-site hydrogen microgrids and renewables.• High Security + Redundancy: Triple-redundant design across data, cooling, and power systems.NOTES TO EDITORSAbout Habitat AIHabitat AI is a pan-European infrastructure company dedicated to building and operating AI-native data hubs and edge units tailored for the Agentic AI era. Formed as a joint venture between Larmag Group (real estate) and Solgen International (AI + energy), the company merges physical, digital, and environmental intelligence into one unified platform for future-ready AI.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.