WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Growing at 11% CAGR | In-Game Advertising Market Reach USD 17.6 Billion by 2030 Globally.” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global in-game advertising market was valued at $6.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $17.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2030.Rise in interest in social and mobile gaming and increase in global internet penetration have boosted the growth of the global in-game advertising market. However, these in-game ads district users from the game, which hampers the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in technology and potential in the developing countries would open new opportunities in the future.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 176 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16542 Market Segmentation : In-Game Advertising MarketThe global in-game advertising market is segmented on the basis of type, device type, and region. By type, the market has been divided into static ads, dynamic ads, and advergaming. By device type, the analysis has been divided into PC/laptop and smartphone/tablet. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in this report include Alphabet Inc., Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Blizzard Entertainment Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., MediaSpike Inc., ironSource Ltd., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc., WPP Plc.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A16542 By region, the global in-game advertising industry across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market, due to presence of major market players in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, owing to increase in internet penetration in the region.By type, the static ads segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global in-game advertising market. However, the dynamic ads segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2030, as companies use dynamic ads to target audience to boost sales.By device type, the PC/laptop segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global in-game advertising market. However, the smartphone/tablet segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, owing to surge in penetration of smartphones/tablets and the internet.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (176 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/in-game-advertising-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario: In-Game Advertising Market● The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted digital advertising as business owners had to reconsider their marketing strategies and decide whether it is the best time to run online ads.● However, during the pandemic, people spent more time on internet gaming, which opened new opportunities for the market.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. 