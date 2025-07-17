Lori Briley Fairchild, Author, Inspires Girls to Speak Up and Stand Tall: Changing Perceptions One Page at a Time

Girls in sports are breaking stereotypes, proving athletes are defined by skill, not gender.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Lori Briley Fairchild is making a powerful impact in middle-grade and young adult fiction with a growing collection of inspiring books that encourage girls to speak up, rise above challenges, and stand strong in the face of adversity. As more girls step onto fields and courts traditionally reserved for boys, Fairchild shines a spotlight on this critical shift, empowering young readers to challenge limits, defy expectations, and pursue their dreams with bold confidence.

“I want to be a champion for girls who want to play sports, any sport. As the mother of a female hockey player, I know what it’s like to watch your daughter be the only girl on the ice. I wrote my stories so she, and girls like her, will never feel alone, no matter where they play,” says Fairchild.

From gripping mysteries to haunting dystopian worlds, Fairchild crafts stories that go beyond entertainment, offering readers characters who are bold, brave, and refreshingly honest. Her protagonists don’t wait to be rescued; they ask tough questions, push back against injustice, and chart their paths forward. Whether set in a school hallway or a world on the brink of collapse, Fairchild’s stories share one common theme: the undeniable power of girls who speak up.

"Girls are often taught to be quiet, to take up less space," Fairchild says. "My books are about young women who break that mold. I want every reader to know that their voice matters."

Her acclaimed works have already struck a chord with readers and educators alike, praised for both their page-turning plots and positive messages. Fairchild's unique ability to balance thrilling narratives with emotional depth has made her a standout voice in children’s and teen literature.

One reader raves, “​​If you enjoy young adult dystopian novels, you’ll enjoy The Lost Years. The story is fast-paced and keeps you interested and turning the pages. I’m looking forward to more from this author.”

According to reports, while 3.34 million girls participated in high school sports during the 2022–23 school year, they were still outnumbered by 4.53 million boys, a gap of nearly 1.2 million athletes. This stark difference highlights the ongoing challenge of equity in sports opportunities: despite strong engagement from young women, girls still have markedly fewer chances to play across high schools nationwide.

"Although girls are making real progress in sports, we still have a long way to go. My books are an opportunity for parents to show their daughters that they can be anything they want in life, and that the only limits on their dreams are the ones they place there,” concludes Fairchild.

Books by L.D. Fairchild

Young Adult Series: The Palumbra Chronicles

1. The Time Capsule (Prequel Novella)

Discover the mysterious world of Palumbra in this gripping introduction. When the past surfaces, the future begins to shift.

2. The Lost Years (Book 1)

Seventeen-year-old Maeve Jackson uncovers a message from the past that shatters her trust in the World Government, launching her into a dangerous journey of truth, rebellion, and self-discovery.

3. The Lost City (Book 2)

A vanished government patrol. A city long hidden. Maeve and her friends must navigate deadly secrets in a race to protect Palumbra from a growing threat.

4. The Lost Boy (Book 3)

Captured and burning with the desire for revenge, Maeve faces her greatest test yet: will she fight for justice—or for vengeance?

Children’s Series: The Buddy and Panda Mysteries

Written under the name Lori Briley

1. The Missing Hockey Stick

A hockey stick disappears, and it’s up to clever canines Buddy and Panda to sniff out the truth in this rink-side whodunit.

2. No Girls Allowed

Mysterious notes appear on the locker room door saying girls don’t belong in hockey. Buddy and Panda are on the case to uncover the culprit—and prove every player belongs.

3. Dognapped at the Ice Rink

An adoption event goes awry when a pup goes missing. With cold paws and warm hearts, Buddy and Panda follow the clues across the ice to crack the case.

About the Author

Lori Briley Fairchild is the author of adventurous young adult dystopian novels and fun-filled children’s mysteries. After 20 years as a freelance writer and editor, she began crafting stories that empower kids and teens to follow their passions and forge their own paths. Her Buddy and Panda series features two clever dogs solving mysteries with their human, Eva, while The Palumbra Chronicles takes readers into a dystopian world where one girl’s discovery sparks a revolution. When she’s not writing, Lori enjoys reading, school visits, and spending time with her two beloved dogs.

Fairchild is available for interviews.

Learn more at: www.ldfairchildauthor.com

