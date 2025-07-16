Graphene Composites Market Size 2025, Key Leaders, Emerging Technology, Future 2027

Graphene Composites Markets Trends

The global graphene composites market is projected to reach $109.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 37.5% from 2020 to 2027.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global graphene composites market is expected to reach $109.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 37.5% from 2020 to 2027. It was evaluated at $13.1 million in 2019. Along with providing exhaustive quantitative research of the industry, the report also offers a detailed study of the market dynamics, segments, industry trends, and future investment pockets in various regions.Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10029 Competitive scenarioGraphmatech ABNanoXplore IncXG Sciences, IncGnanomat SLGraphene CompositesAD-NANO TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD.Haydale Graphene Industries plcG6 Materials CorpGraphenano GroupGraphene One LLCA thorough scrutiny of the major players across the landscape assists stakeholders in identifying the gaps and underserved segments. Business owners can explore their portfolios and develop their revenue streams by expanding into new markets.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/graphene-composite-market/purchase-options Regional insightsAsia-Pacific is projected to lead the market, capturing a 38.1% share during the forecast period, driven by its extensive base of manufacturers and consumers. The region’s growth is fueled by increasing production in sectors like automotive, marine, defense, and aerospace. China is anticipated to be a major player, supported by government initiatives that promote investment in graphene manufacturing and R&D. Meanwhile, North America is expected to see substantial growth in the composites sector due to rising demand from the aircraft and automotive industries. Major aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing are focusing on lightweight materials like graphene to enhance efficiency. The U.S., a leading market and exporter of graphene products, is witnessing increased collaborations between manufacturers and research institutions, further advancing R&D activities.Demand for lightweight material boosting the growthThe demand for lightweight materials is significantly boosting the market for graphene composites. These composites are highly sought after in the aerospace and automotive sectors due to their superior thermal durability, electrical conductivity, stiffness, and lightweight properties. Graphene composites and similar advanced materials decrease fuel consumption in modern vehicles, all while maintaining performance and safety standards. Compared to conventional materials like steel and cast iron, graphene composites and other lightweight options, such as magnesium alloys and high-strength steel, require less energy for production, further driving their adoption and market growth.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10029 Industry highlightsIn 2022, Graphene Composites agreed with NASA to provide one of their patented nanomaterial products for use in research and development initiatives. Additionally, in the same year, Graphene Composites developed a novel coating known as GC Haloä, designed for air filters, which eliminates viruses and bacteria upon contact.In the same year, Thomas Swan partnered with Concrene Ltd. to incorporate graphene nanoplatelets into concrete dispersions managed by Concrene Ltd. This collaboration aimed to develop high-compressive strength concrete and extend the global application of Thomas Swan's products. The agreement was designed to broaden the reach and impact of Thomas Swan's innovations in the concrete industry.To sum up, the report details the trends and outlook of the graphene composites market from 2020 to 2027, aiming to identify current opportunities and potential investment areas. It uses Porter’s Five Forces analysis to assess the influence of buyers, suppliers, and the competitive landscape on industry strategies. Additionally, it provides a comprehensive examination of the factors influencing the growth of the graphene composites market, helping businesses to get a clear picture of the landscape.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/graphene-composite-market-A09664

