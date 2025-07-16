MEDDICC Doubles Down on Innovation with Strategic Executive Hires

New CSO and CPO join MEDDICC to accelerate services and product innovation in the era of AI-powered GTM.

UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDDICC , a leading innovator in GTM strategy, announced today the addition of two exciting new hires to the leadership team: David Weiss as Chief Services Officer and Laura Flores Furriol as Chief Product Officer. Their appointments signal a significant step forward in MEDDICC’s mission to elevate customer success and product innovation, bringing deep expertise and fresh perspectives to support the company’s continued growth and impact.As CSO, David will be responsible for building out MEDDICC’s services arm, blending high-impact consulting with world-class delivery. David comes to MEDDICC with a proven track record of impacting organizations from a revenue-generating standpoint, forming lasting partnerships that leave a transformative impact.“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining MEDDICC,” said David. “I’m bringing together all my passions: for sales training, my drive to help sellers win more, and my deep belief in MEDDPICC, all of it aligned to the most evolved MEDDPICC practice in existence today. I’m ready to be involved in creating something no one else in the market can touch.”Laura’s addition to the team speaks to MEDDICC’s continued dedication to providing the best products for its customers. As CPO, she will use her expertise to shape and execute the roadmap for MEDDICC Operating System (mOS), leading the Product team as they continue to build and improve the one-of-a-kind, purpose-built MEDDIC platform.“I’m excited to join MEDDICC at such a pivotal time,” said Laura. “With AI transforming how teams operate, there’s huge potential to elevate how MEDDPICC is applied day-to-day. I’m looking forward to driving product innovation that truly empowers our customers through mOS."“This is huge for us at MEDDICC. I’ve known David for a while, and he is one of the best in the world at helping organizations take their MEDDPICC implementations to the next level. We’re so lucky to have him on board,” enthused MEDDICC CEO and founder, Andy Whyte. “And, with the acceleration of AI and the potential it unlocks for our members inside of mOS, we are delighted that Laura is joining our product team at this pivotal time. I know that they will both be instrumental in driving MEDDICC forward.”The addition of David and Laura as CSO and CPO follows the appointment of COO Julie Jin earlier this year, a continued expansion that speaks to MEDDICC’s continued growth.

