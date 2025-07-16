Remarks by Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile during the Opening Ceremony of the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), Shunyi Centre, Beijing, China

Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Opening Ceremony of China International Supply Chain Expo Programme Director;

His Excellency, Vice Premier, He Lifeng;

Mr Ren Hongbin, Chairman, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT);

Mr. Parks Tau, Honourable Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition of the Republic of South Africa;

Mr Ekachat Seetavorarat, Deputy Permanent Ministry of Commerce of the Kingdom of Thailand;

Ministers and Deputy Ministers;

Representatives of International Organisation;

Members of the Diplomatic Corps;

CEOs and Business Executives;

Ladies and gentlemen,

It is my honour to address you today at the opening ceremony of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), a prestigious event that showcases the latest developments in supply chain management.

This high-level expo is crucial for both our nations because it promotes trade, investment, cooperation, innovation, and learning within the global supply chain ecosystem.

South Africa is committed to strengthening global supply chains and fostering resilience in the face of challenges. In today's rapidly changing world, the global supply chain landscape is facing unprecedented challenges, from natural disasters to political upheavals.

Despite ongoing challenges, South Africa's supply chain sector is experiencing growth, driven by increased e-commerce activity and technological advancements.

Our business communities have been resilient and adapting through strategies like diversifying suppliers, holding more inventory, and investing in digital transformation.

As government, we have also adopted policies and strategies that are conducive for business to strive. We understand the importance of building robust supply chains that can withstand disruptions and ensure the efficient flow of goods and services.

Our diverse economy and strategic location make us a natural gateway for trade and investment, connecting Africa to the rest of the world.

As we gather here in China, a key partner in our economic journey, I see great opportunities for collaboration and mutual growth. Together, we can leverage our strengths and capabilities to further build supply chains that are not only efficient and cost-effective but also sustainable and resilient.

The fact that China and South Africa have a strong desire to diversify and expand trade between Africa and China is crucial to our efforts to create a solid supply chain.

South Africa’s export portfolio to China comprises mainly basic commodities. While the trade volumes confirm South Africa’s natural endowment, the heavy slant towards mineral-based exports belies our advanced infrastructure, our diversified industrial base, and our leading service sectors.

Our inaugural participation at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) provides the opportunity to showcase this diversity. Once again, let me reiterate our gratitude for the facilitation and the courtesies extended to the South African official and business delegation.

We are accompanied by 30 manufacturers and producers of uniquely South African products and services. These products and services showcase the diversity of South African exports, ranging from ethically sourced and clean cosmetics comprising pure natural extracts as well as durable electro technical equipment that has passed the tests of extreme African climate conditions.

Naturally, our offering would not be complete without companies that are showcasing the finest of South African Clothing, Leather and Footwear!

We are exceptionally proud of the delegation that comprises plastics, chemical and mining engineering firms whose services have met the Chinese standards such that they have been able to jointly complete infrastructure projects with Chinese firms.

Esteemed delegates,

It is our firm belief that CISCE will be instrumental in linking up Chinese buyers and importers with the South African producers at the stands today. One of the most critical steps in South Africa’s journey to balancing its trade with China will be the extensive listing of South African products on e-commerce platforms like Alibaba.

We are also making efforts to ensure the placement of quality South African products in various Free Trade Zones throughout China.

These various opportunities to obtain first-hand market information and to understand the Chinese distribution channels, barriers and procedures for entering and supplying the Chinese market will crystallise our efforts to strengthen business relations between the South African companies and Chinese entities with the aim of developing long term business.

Furthermore, South Africa's strong industrial base, advanced financial sector, and strategic location make it well-positioned to contribute to the implementation of free trade agreements, particularly the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

This area fosters economic integration, increased trade, and investment within Africa while also providing opportunities for China to deepen its engagement with the continent. For South Africa, the AfCFTA offers a chance to diversify exports, especially manufactured goods, and reduce reliance on traditional markets.

For China, it presents an opportunity to further its economic partnerships with African nations by investing in value chains and potentially becoming a key destination for African exports.

To diversify its energy balance, reduce carbon emissions, and improve energy security, South Africa is also rapidly increasing its dependence on renewable energy sources. We have set ambitious targets for renewable energy deployment, particularly in solar and wind power.

Through the Renewable Energy Masterplan, we have set out how South Africa can set up a new manufacturing industry in renewable energy and battery storage value chains. The masterplan also aims to attract at least R15 billion (US$784 million) in investment by 2030 and train “green workers” for employment in 25,000 direct jobs.

Our country also has a robust pipeline of investible projects, particularly in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and key infrastructure. SEZs offer incentives, including tax breaks and streamlined regulations. Infrastructure projects, including those in energy, water, sanitation, and transport, are also a key focus for attracting investment and driving economic growth.

Ladies and gentlemen,

As the Chair of the G20 in 2025, we firmly believe that the establishment of enduring business relationships must occur within the framework of a fair, inclusive, and rules-based global economic order. This order should prioritise industrialisation, investment in green technologies, and digital infrastructure as key components of sustainable development, especially for developing economies.

We aim to foster mutually beneficial economic growth, create jobs, and advance sustainable development for both nations through these efforts.

These priorities are reflected in the overall CISCE programme, which closely aligns with areas of potential cooperation between South Africa and China. We therefore invite our Chinese counterparts to support and participate in the key pillars of our G20 agenda by investing in green industrial projects, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and regional manufacturing initiatives in South Africa and across the African continent.

Through such collaboration, we can deepen our strategic partnership and ensure that the outcomes of South Africa’s G20 Presidency reflect the shared aspirations of the Global South.

Against this backdrop, we also look forward to hosting Chinese and other international buyers, importers and distributors in a tailored procurement mission that we will arrange on the margins of the G20 Summit in November 2025. A preview of what awaits you in South Africa can be found at the South African pavilion.

We urge all stakeholders to seize these opportunities, foster partnerships, share best practices, and collectively shape the future of supply chain management to build a more connected, resilient, and prosperous world.

I thank you - Xie Xie!