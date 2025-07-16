Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Ribbon Cutting / Opening of South Africa National Pavilion at the China International Supply Chain Expo

Remarks by Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile during the Ribbon Cutting / Opening of the South Africa National Pavilion at the China International Supply Chain Expo held at the Shunyi Centre in Beijing, China

Programme Director, Ms Lin Honghong, Head of International Relations, Depart of CCPIT;

Mr Parks Tau, Honourable Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition of the Republic of South Africa;

Mr Ren Hongbin, Chairman, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT);

Ministers and Deputy Ministers;

Charge D’Affaires, South African Embassy in Beijing;

Consul General of SA in Shanghai;

Members of the Diplomatic Corps;

Leaders and CEOs of Businesses;

Ladies and gentlemen;

Good afternoon.

It is with great pleasure and honour that I stand before you today to open the South Africa National Pavilion at the China International Supply Chain Expo.

This opening highlights a remarkable milestone in the partnership between South Africa and China and showcases the strength and diversity of South Africa's capabilities in the competitive global market.

South Africa and China maintain a strong and growing economic relationship within the global economy, characterised by increasing trade and investment, particularly since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1998.

China has become South Africa's largest trading partner, both globally and within Africa, while South Africa is a key partner for China on the African continent.

Our participation in forums such as BRICS and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) further strengthens this relationship. South Africa acknowledges that strengthening partnerships with China in various forms is crucial for mutual benefit and global stability.

This morning, I delivered a keynote address at the opening ceremony of the China International Supply Chain (CISCE) 2025, and I am grateful to the People's Republic of China for giving South Africa an opportunity to outline its strategic objectives of strengthening trade and investment.

Less than a month ago, South Africa participated for the very first time at the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, in Hunan Province, China (CAETE 2025), wherein 25 South African companies participated and exhibited the finest of South African products and services at this Economic and Trade Expo.

It is also important to mention that South Africa was awarded a Country of Guest of Honour status by the government of the People's Republic of China. As a country, we welcome all opportunities for South Africa to showcase its goods and services.

Ladies and gentlemen,

South Africa plans to establish a more permanent presence in China through a permanent exhibition, ensuring that our offerings remain accessible even when our producers, manufacturers, and distributors are not physically present in the country.

The opening of the 2025 South African National Pavilion is a focused response to resolutions made at the FOCAC in Beijing in 2024. This is significant in that it demonstrates how South Africa is an important trade partner to China.

Through this pavilion, we look forward to fostering strong collaborations, forging new partnerships, and exploring opportunities for growth and mutual prosperity. The China International Supply Chain Expo provides us with a platform to showcase our unique offerings, engage with industry leaders, and further enhance our presence in the global marketplace.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Please be informed that during the financial year 2025/2026, South Africa will also be hosting an Inward Procurement Buying Mission on the margins of the G20 Summit in November 2025, and this will be preceded by South Africa's participation at this year’s China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2025 in Shanghai, China.

South Africa's participation in these events is an opportunity provided by the Chinese government through bilateral economic relations to advance more South African value-added products of the top 100 products.

We are hopeful that South African exhibitors will make use of these opportunities to promote South African offerings and enter into significant and long-term contracts with their Chinese counterparts.

I would like to conclude my remarks by reiterating that 31 South African entities from a variety of sectors, including Agro-Processing, Electronics, Chemicals, Leather, Footwear and Textiles, Cosmetics, Mining Services, and the creative industries, are represented.

We are delighted that Tourism South Africa is also in attendance to facilitate the visitation of our Chinese buyers and their first-hand encounters with the beauty and splendour of our country.

I am also pleased to inform you that we will conclude our visit with an Investment Roundtable that will bring together Chinese investors from various sectors who are keen on making South Africa their investment destination. We have tailor-made projects that we will profile for their consideration.

Lastly, I invite you to come with us to explore the best of South African products, and we wish you every success during the five-day exhibition event.

On this note, ladies and gentlemen.

I declare the South African National Pavilion at the 2025 CISCE OPEN!!!