Minister Dion George takes action to ban captive lion breeding facilities

Minister Dion George is advancing efforts to protect South Africa’s wildlife by phasing out harmful captive lion breeding practices and reinforcing animal well-being through updated regulations.

The Department is making rapid progress toward publishing the Lion Prohibition Notice, banning new captive lion breeding facilities, in alignment with strengthened Threatened or Protected Species (TOPS) Regulations.

This initiative reflects a broader commitment to enhance biodiversity conservation, address industry concerns, and prioritise animal well-being.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has confirmed that the Department is making rapid progress toward publishing a Prohibition Notice that will ban the establishment of new captive lion breeding facilities in South Africa. This decisive step forms part of broader efforts to phase out intensive breeding practices for commercial purposes and strengthen the country’s biodiversity laws under the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (NEM:BA), 2004.

“This marks a turning point in our approach to wildlife conservation,” said Minister George. “By prohibiting new captive lion breeding facilities and addressing critical animal well-being provisions in the TOPS Regulations to be published in due course, we are committed to enforcing clear, effective, and legally robust measures that protect South Africa’s natural heritage and address concerns raised by the public, conservation experts, and stakeholders.”

The Lion Prohibition Notice implements a key recommendation from the Ministerial Task Team Report and in line with the objectives of the Policy Position on the conservation and Sustainable use of Elephant, Lion, Leopard, and Rhinoceros. The Notice prohibits the establishment of new captive lion facilities for commercial purposes, aligning with global conservation standards and ethical wildlife management practices.

Since the Notice was tabled before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on 10 June 2025, the required 30-day consideration period has passed. The Department has completed critical administrative steps for promulgation by the Executive Authority.



Additionally, the Department is engaging provincial Members of the Executive Council (MECs) under Section 87A(3) of NEM:BA to facilitate implementation of this Prohibition Notice.

Minister George will provide further updates at stakeholder engagements, including the upcoming G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meeting in Kruger National Park. “We are building a regulatory foundation that prioritises animal wellbeing, biodiversity protection, and practical enforcement,” the Minister said. “The Department remains fully committed to finalising and implementing these reforms without delay, ensuring a sustainable future for South Africa’s wildlife.

