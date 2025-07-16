Limpopo Transport and Community Safety urges motorists to avoid R71 Magoebaskloof following truck crash and fire

The Department of Transport and Community Safety in Limpopo warns motorists of a serious incident on the R71 near Magoebaskloof, above Ruskamp. A truck carrying gas cylinders crashed and caught fire, resulting in multiple explosions and setting the nearby plantation ablaze.

The R71 is currently closed to all traffic until further notice. Emergency services are on the scene, working to contain the situation. Motorists are advised to use George’s Valley Road (R528 Road) or use alternative routes as directed by our traffic authorities.

The Department of Transport and Community Safety in Limpopo urges all motorists to exercise caution and prioritize their safety. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.