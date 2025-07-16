Stevia Beverages Market Outlook, Size, Growth Factors and Industry Forecast 2031

Rise in health awareness among consumers, increase in disposable income, changes in consumption pattern, and need for healthy lifestyle drive the growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stevia beverages market size generated $225.1 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $523.5 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.The global stevia beverages market is growing steadily, driven by rising health consciousness among consumers, increasing disposable incomes, shifting dietary preferences, and greater participation in physical activities and sports. The growing demand for healthier lifestyles is further fueling market expansion. However, the relatively high cost of stevia products remains a barrier to broader market penetration. On the other hand, the increasing popularity of plant-based alternatives, wider availability of stevia-sweetened beverages, and advancements in stevia extraction and formulation technologies are expected to create promising opportunities for growth in the near future.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47373 To attract a broader consumer base, companies are introducing new flavors in stevia-based beverages, enhancing their appeal to diverse taste preferences. Additionally, the incorporation of functional ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, and herbs is becoming increasingly popular, as it boosts the perceived health benefits and resonates with health-conscious consumers. Furthermore, brands are adopting eco-friendly packaging solutions, including biodegradable and recyclable materials, to align with growing environmental awareness and sustainability trends.The wide range of health benefits offered by stevia has drawn significant interest from manufacturers, leading to its increased use in products like yogurt, tea, and coffee. With millennials increasingly choosing low-calorie foods and beverages, demand for stevia continues to rise. Beyond beverages, stevia is also used as a seasoning sprinkled over cooked vegetables, salads, cereals, and meats to enhance flavor without added calories. Its versatility allows for multiple culinary applications, encouraging food and beverage producers to explore innovative ways to lower the calorie content of their products without sacrificing taste. This trend is significantly contributing to the growth of the stevia beverages market.Buy This Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/stevia-beverages-market/purchase-options The stevia beverages market analysis on depending on type, application, distribution channel, and region. By type, it is divided into powder, liquid, and other. As per application, it is segregated into soft drinks, RTD tea & coffee, RTD juice, sports drinks, and other beverages. According to distribution channel, it is classified into e-commerce, hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, independent retailers, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Russia, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Saudi Arabia, Africa, and rest of LAMEA).Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global stevia beverages market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in spending capabilities, due to high population and rapid urbanization. The independent retailer distribution channel plays a significant part in delivering stevia beverages in the Asia-Pacific region due to its reach to remote and rural areas. Most of the people in Asia-Pacific reside in rural areas and the supermarkets/hypermarkets are only restricted to urban cities.Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A47373 Growth of food service industry, rapid urbanization, rise in disposable income, growth in health consciousness, and easy availability of stevia beverages are the key factors that propel the growth of the stevia beverages. The discounted prices offered on stevia beverages in supermarkets/hypermarkets aggressively increased their consumption in the European and North American markets. The independent retailers and convenience stores account for major market share in the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA markets owing to increase in urban population in these regions.Leading Market Players:Stevi0cal,Plus Beverages,Zevia,ViStevia,Merisant Company,Steaz,PepsiCo, Inc.,The Coca-Cola Company,Group Krisda Stevia of Canada IncTrending Reports in Food and Beverages IndustryNon-alcoholic Spirits Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/non-alcoholic-spirits-market-A31316 Non-alcoholic Drinks Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/non-alcoholic-drinks-market Green Tea Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-tea-market

