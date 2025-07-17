Refresh, Unwind, And Indulge: Buca di Beppo Launches Signature ‘Happiest of Hours’ Menu

Buca di Beppo brings people together over drink and appetizer specials starting at $6

At Buca, we create memorable moments—whether it's a milestone or the end of the workday. The Happiest of Hours menu offers unbeatable value and more reasons to gather around our tables, patios or bar.” — Jeff Ritson, Senior Vice President of Buca di Beppo

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buca di Beppo is all about bringing people together — and giving them something to celebrate. Starting July 16, guests can enjoy summer with the newly revamped Happiest of Hours menu, featuring refreshing drink specials and craveable bites available throughout the restaurant — including the bar and patio — available Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.The Happiest of Hours menu at Buca di Beppo starts at just $6, featuring 14 oz. domestic draft beers available nationwide. Guests can also enjoy a selection of wines and Buca di Beppo’s hand-crafted white and red sangria† starting at $6, along with signature cocktails beginning at $7—including the refreshing new Aperol Spritz†.A fresh take on Buca di Beppo’s previous Happy Hour menu, the new Happiest of Hours menu brings even more value and flexibility to guest experiences and celebrations — with shareable bites including Crispy Parmesan Brussels Sprouts, Mini Fried Mozzarella, Bruschetta, and Garlic Parmesan Fries.In addition to gathering at the table, bar, or patio for Buca’s Happiest of Hours, guests can also dig into the limited-time Feasts For Four menu, starting at just $40. The Famiglia Feast comes with Buca di Beppo’s delicious garlic bread, a choice of salad and a choice of pasta for four. For those looking to upgrade, the Epic Famiglia Feast is available for $49.99, which includes garlic bread, a choice of salad, pasta, and an entrée for four. The Feasts For Four offer is available for in-restaurant dining, carry-out, and delivery. For more information on Feasts For Four, please visit https://dineatbuca.com/feast-for-four/ Buca di Beppo welcomes guests for lunch, dinner and all celebratory occasions. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling the restaurant directly or online. For a list of Buca di Beppo locations, please visit www.dineatbuca.com/locations . To stay in the loop and receive exclusive offers, sign up for Buca di Beppo's e-club by visiting https://dineatbuca.com/eclub/ † 14 oz. domestic draft beers are available for $6 nationwide. Promotional pricing for select appetizers, wines, sangria, and cocktails may vary by location.About Buca di BeppoFounded in 1993 in a Minneapolis basement, Buca di Beppo has grown from humble beginnings to become a celebrated Italian restaurant chain with 40 locations across the United States. The name, which translates to “Joe’s small place” in Italian, reflects its heritage and focus on delivering family-style dining experiences. Today, many Buca di Beppo locations feature multiple dining rooms to accommodate larger parties, while preserving intimate, semi-private rooms to give guests that same family style dining room feeling from the first Buca di Beppo restaurant years ago. For more information, please visit www.DineAtBuca.com or follow Buca di Beppo on Facebook, Instagram, or X (formerly Twitter).

