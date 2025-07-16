Power Rental Market to Reach $17.8 Billion by 2030, Driven by Infrastructure Growth and Temporary Power Demand

🔋 Power Rental Market to Hit $17.8 Billion by 2030 Amid Rising Infrastructure Growth and Grid Reliability Demands

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to Allied Market Research, the global power rental market was valued at $9.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $17.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030. This growth is fueled by expanding industrial infrastructure, grid stability concerns, and increasing demand for temporary power across industries such as construction, mining, and oil & gas.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2221 💡 What is Power Rental?Power rental involves temporarily renting power plants or generators to meet short-term energy needs in commercial, industrial, or utility applications. These systems offer scalable, reliable, and cost-effective solutions to businesses facing power shortages, grid failures, or temporary outages. Their ability to stabilize power grids and supply continuous electricity during peak demand or emergencies is a major driver for market growth.🏗️ Why the Market is GrowingThe rising global demand for electricity in commercial and industrial sectors has widened the supply-demand gap, especially during peak hours. Power rental solutions help bridge this gap by offering reliable, on-demand energy sources. Moreover, increasing energy needs during events, festivals, and large-scale projects like construction and mining further drive the adoption of rental power solutions.Incentive schemes and supportive policies by governments, particularly in Asia-Pacific and North America, promote the deployment of power rental equipment. These schemes aim to ensure grid stability and meet fluctuating energy needs without long-term infrastructure investment.🌱 Sustainability Challenges: Emission RegulationsWhile the demand for rental power is growing, stringent emission regulations around diesel-powered equipment pose a challenge for market expansion. However, the emergence of digital technologies and remote monitoring solutions are helping optimize operations and reduce emissions, offering fresh growth opportunities.🔍 Segment Insights: Diesel Dominates, Continuous Power LeadsBy fuel type, diesel-powered rental equipment dominates the global market, accounting for over 80% of the total market share in 2020. Diesel generators are favored due to their scalability, weather-independent operation, and lower initial costs, offering continuous power supply in both grid-connected and off-grid locations.By power rating, systems rated between 501 to 2,500 KW led the market with more than 50% share. These generators are ideal for both continuous and standby power, particularly in mining, oil & gas, and construction sites that operate far from established grids.By application, continuous power supply was the leading segment, driven by constant energy needs in oil & gas fields, mining sites, and remote construction zones. Peak shaving and standby power applications also contribute significantly to demand as industries manage fluctuating loads and grid instabilities.Buy This Report (335 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/3lZ2nqE 🏭 Utilities and Construction Propel End-Use MarketBy end-use sector, utilities accounted for over one-fifth of the global power rental market share in 2020. Power rental solutions help stabilize grids quickly and economically, particularly during peak demand periods and infrastructure upgrades.Meanwhile, the construction industry continues to be a major consumer of rental power, driven by the need for reliable, mobile, and scalable power sources during large-scale building projects. Mining, oil & gas, and manufacturing industries also rely heavily on power rentals for maintaining operational continuity.🌏 Regional Trends: Asia-Pacific LeadsRegionally, Asia-Pacific dominates the global power rental market, accounting for one-third of the total share in 2020. Rapid urbanization, expansion of commercial spaces like malls and hotels, and large-scale infrastructure development projects are propelling demand across countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia.In North America, technological advancements and government policies supporting distributed energy resources (DERs) are expected to accelerate market growth. Europe and LAMEA regions are also witnessing growth due to aging power infrastructure and rising industrial electrification.🏢 Key Market PlayersMajor players operating in the global power rental market include:Atlas Copco ABCaterpillarUnited RentalsCummins Inc.AggrekoGenerac Power Systems Inc.Kohler Co.Ashtead Group PlcHERC Rentals Inc.Wacker Neuson SEThese companies are focusing on expanding rental fleets, incorporating emission control technologies, and offering digital monitoring to meet evolving customer needs.🦠 COVID-19 Impact: Temporary Slowdown, Long-Term DemandThe COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the power rental market in 2020. Lockdowns and manufacturing shutdowns reduced demand from industries like construction, oil & gas, and events. Workforce shortages, supply chain disruptions, and project delays further restricted market growth.However, as restrictions lifted and industrial activities resumed, demand for temporary and mobile power sources gradually recovered. Post-pandemic, companies are investing in power rentals to address grid vulnerabilities and avoid operational disruptions, ensuring stable long-term growth.

📈 Outlook: Sustained Growth Ahead

In conclusion, the power rental market is set for robust growth through 2030, driven by:

Expanding construction, mining, and oil & gas industries
Growing focus on grid stability and energy security
Government incentives supporting temporary power solutions

As industries seek scalable, reliable, and flexible power options, rental power systems will play a pivotal role in global electrification strategies and infrastructure development. 