Governor Abbott Requests Federal Disaster Assistance For Three Additional Counties Following Texas Flooding
TEXAS, July 15 - July 15, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to request that Coke, Concho, and Williamson counties be added to President Donald J. Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration following the recent catastrophic flooding that impacted communities across Texas.
“To help Texans continue to recover and rebuild from the devastating flooding, I requested that Coke, Concho, and Williamson counties be added to President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank President Trump and his Administration for their ongoing assistance during our state's response and recovery process. The State of Texas will continue to ensure that every affected community receives the support they need to recover and rebuild.”
A review of damage assessments in Coke, Concho, and Williamson counties shows they exceed federal criteria for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance program, which includes assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Additional counties may be requested as updated information becomes available.
Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all necessary resources to local officials as they respond to flooding, including:
- Announcing up to $5 million in funding is available through the Texas Micro-Business Disaster Recovery Loan Program
- Announcing over $1.9 million in grant funding to hospitals in Kerrville and Llano impacted by recent catastrophic floods
- Touring flood damage in Leander and providing an update on Texas' continued response to severe flooding impacting Central Texas
- Receiving approval for federal disaster assistance for additional impacted communities
- Requesting the addition of five counties to the Presidential Disaster Declaration
- Visiting with impacted Texans alongside President Trump in Kerrville
- Launching the new Texas Flooding Emotional Support Line
- Obtaining approval for federal disaster assistance for additional impacted communities
- Requesting additional counties for President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration
- Directing the state’s ongoing flood response and recovery efforts
- Announcing disaster unemployment assistance for flood impacts
- Surveying the flood damage of the affected areas and updating Texans on response efforts
- Providing an update on the state’s ongoing flood response in impacted communities
- Obtaining approval from President Trump for federal disaster assistance as part of a Major Disaster Declaration
- Amending the state’s disaster declaration to include additional impacted counties and providing an update on the state’s emergency response in affected areas
- Providing an update on the state’s response to severe flooding in Kerr County and surrounding communities
- Increasing the readiness level of the State Operations Center and activating additional state emergency response resources as portions of West and Central Texas prepared for heavy rainfall and flash flooding threats
-
Deploying state emergency response resources ahead of the rain and flooding threat
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.