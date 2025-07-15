Governor Abbott Requests Federal Disaster Assistance For Three Additional Counties Following Texas Flooding

TEXAS, July 15 - July 15, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to request that Coke, Concho, and Williamson counties be added to President Donald J. Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration following the recent catastrophic flooding that impacted communities across Texas.



“To help Texans continue to recover and rebuild from the devastating flooding, I requested that Coke, Concho, and Williamson counties be added to President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank President Trump and his Administration for their ongoing assistance during our state's response and recovery process. The State of Texas will continue to ensure that every affected community receives the support they need to recover and rebuild.”



A review of damage assessments in Coke, Concho, and Williamson counties shows they exceed federal criteria for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance program, which includes assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Additional counties may be requested as updated information becomes available.



Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all necessary resources to local officials as they respond to flooding, including: