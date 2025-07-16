Governor Hochul Announces Launch of Extreme Heat Equipment Credit

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of the New York State Insurance Fund (NYSIF)’s new Extreme Heat Equipment Credit. The credit helps qualifying small businesses protect their workers through the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies designed to minimize the effects of heat exposure.

“Extreme weather events have unfortunately become our new normal, and here in New York, we are prioritizing resources to help our small businesses and workers statewide,” Governor Hochul said. “Our hardworking employees across the state deserve to have access to necessary benefits in instances of heat-related illnesses, especially those who work long hours outdoors.”

With 2024 being the hottest year on record, and each year between 2015-24 ranking among the 10 hottest years on record, rising temperatures have become a critical occupational hazard for many industries. Extreme heat can lead to heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion and can exacerbate preexisting conditions such as asthma, kidney disease, or heart disease. Exposure to extreme heat can also impair cognitive and motor functions, increasing the risk of on-the-job accidents.

The NYSIF Extreme Heat Equipment Credit is available to small businesses — up to 10 employees — in manufacturing, warehousing, carpentry, landscaping and farming; industries where workers are often exposed to extreme temperatures. These businesses can receive a one-time credit of $1,000 or 10 percent of their annual workers’ compensation premium, whichever is less, toward the purchase of PPE designed to protect workers from the effects of extreme heat.

Today’s initiative is the latest in NYSIF’s commitment to promote worker safety and combat the effects of climate change. NYSIF recently expanded its Climate Action Premium Credit to additional providers of health care services as well as entities engaged in the medical supply chain. The program provides financial incentives and technical support for climate action planning and implementation.

Eligible purchases under the NYSIF Extreme Heat Equipment Credit program include but are not limited to fans, ventilation systems, cooling vests, ventilated hard hats, UV-resistant safety glasses, and cooling towels. NYSIF policyholders that qualify can apply for the credit on the NYSIF website at nysif.com/ppe.

New York State Insurance Fund Executive Director and CEO Gaurav Vasisht said, “As extreme heat becomes more frequent and severe, it’s critical that employers provide workers with protective equipment and safety gear to minimize risk. This program was designed for small businesses who may not have the resources of their larger competitors in helping workers stay safe and productive in the most demanding and heat-intensive work environments.”

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “As we continue to see an increase in extreme heat across New York, preparation, communication and other precautions can save lives. It’s critical that we are working to provide ample resources to farmers to strengthen their resiliency and ensure their workforce — who primarily operate outdoors — remain safe. This initiative from our partners at NYSIF is a terrific step toward keeping New Yorkers safe in the heat, and I encourage all eligible businesses to apply.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “DEC and our State and local partners are committed to addressing extreme heat driven by the climate crisis while identifying actions to help keep our communities safe and healthy. As directed by Governor Hochul, DEC is working to implement the Extreme Heat Action Plan with our agency partners by advancing both strategies and solutions to help address extreme heat. NYSIF’s Extreme Heat Equipment Credit complements these efforts by helping small businesses protect their workers, particularly those often exposed to extreme temperatures, from extreme heat and severe weather, across New York State.”

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Extreme heat can be life threatening, even for healthy individuals and especially for those with preexisting health conditions like asthma. This program can help ensure that small businesses are able to support a safe environment for their employees during the hottest months of the year.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Soaring temperatures can be dangerous and even deadly, especially for those working outdoors. I encourage eligible small businesses to take advantage of the new Extreme Heat Equipment Credit to purchase personal protective equipment and supplies to minimize heat exposure effects for their employees. We must keep workers safe while making New York a healthier, safer place to live and work. I also remind all employers to review our Extreme Heat Guidance to better understand how to protect their workforce.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO, Doreen M. Harris said, “Ensuring that workers have access to proper protective gear and supplies during periods of extreme heat is essential to their health and a safe work environment. I commend the New York State Insurance Fund for offering this equipment credit, which is one of many resources available to businesses to reduce exposure and minimize risk when temperatures are dangerously high for long periods of time.”

New York State Workers’ Compensation Board Clarissa M. Rodriguez said, “Protecting workers from the dangers of extreme heat is the right thing to do and always good for business. I applaud NYSIF for developing a program that helps both small businesses and the employees who work for them.”

The Business Council of New York State President and CEO Heather Mulligan said, “Federal law requires all employers to provide a working environment free from recognized hazards that can cause serious injury or illness. New York employers are leaders in protecting their workers from these hazards, including exposure to extreme temperatures. By providing the New York State Insurance Fund Extreme Heat Equipment Credit, NYSIF is reinforcing its commitment to supporting New York employers in this effort. We encourage all eligible businesses to take advantage of this credit to reinvest in their small businesses.”

State Senator Sean Ryan said, “In the New York State legislature, we're always looking for new, creative ways to support the small businesses that drive our state's economy. With temperatures rising, we need to ensure that those employed by small businesses in vulnerable fields are able to work in safe and healthy conditions. I thank NYSIF and Governor Hochul for supporting this plan to protect workers and invest in small businesses across the state.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “While temperatures continue to rise, putting our workers first is a necessity. This extreme heat equipment credit ensures that workers in the most heat-vulnerable industries stay safe and healthy while on the job. Not only will less employees be at risk for on-the-job accidents and long-term health impacts, but small businesses will also be provided the resources they need to continue operations during extreme heat events. Despite the increasing threat of climate change, New York State remains committed to protecting the livelihood and wellbeing of our workers.”

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “Our small businesses continue to struggle. The Extreme Heat Tax Credit program will assist our small businesses. I appreciate the governor taking this initiative to support our small businesses as well as those that work for them.”

About NYSIF

NYSIF is the largest workers' compensation insurer in New York State and among the ten largest nationwide. NYSIF covers 2 million workers and insures 200,000 employers in New York State. NYSIF's mission is to guarantee the availability of workers' compensation, disability insurance and paid family leave at the lowest possible cost to New York employers while maintaining a solvent fund. Since its inception 110 years ago, NYSIF has fulfilled this mission by competing with other insurance carriers to ensure a fair marketplace while serving as a guaranteed source of coverage for employers that cannot secure coverage elsewhere. NYSIF strives to achieve the best health outcomes for injured workers and be an industry leader in price, quality, and service for New York employers. For more information, visit nysif.com.