DED to Accept Public Comments on Proposed 2026-2027 Qualified Action Plan for Business Innovation Act Program

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) invites public comments on the proposed 2026-2027 Qualified Action Plan (QAP) for programs authorized under the Business Innovation Act. The public comment period opens on July 16, 2025, and closes on August 1, 2025.

The Business Innovation Act (BIA) is codified in the Nebraska Revised Statutes at §§81-12,152 – 81-12,167. The Qualified Action Plan sets forth DED’s priorities and selection criteria for awarding grants, and it outlines the activities eligible for assistance under BIA programs. In drafting the proposed QAP, the DED has emphasized innovation development, increases in jobs and investment, the leveraging of funds, and industry support and participation.

The proposed 2026-2027 QAP for Business Innovation Act programs is available at the following link: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/FY-2026-2027-BIA-Action-Plan-for-Public-Comment.pdf.

More information about BIA programs is available on DED’s website at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/bia.

To submit comments on the proposed QAP, email them to Ben Kuspa, DED’s Business Innovation Manager, at ben.kuspa@nebraska.gov or mail them to Ben Kuspa, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, 245 Fallbrook Blvd, Suite 002, Lincoln NE 68521. Comments must be received by DED on or before 11:59 p.m. (Central Time) on August 1, 2025.

Individuals requiring sensory accommodations, including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials, should contact Lori Cole at 402-471-3746 or lori.a.cole@nebraska.gov.

Los individuos que no hablan inglés y los individuos con discapacidad podrán solicitor ayuda y servicios necesarios para contactar el Departamento de Desarrollo Economico, 245 Fallbrook Blvd, Lincoln, Nebraska 68521, o lori.a.cole@nebraska.gov.

Comments will be accepted starting July 16, 2025.