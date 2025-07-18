Noted Chess Advocate and Author James Eade Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Eade is a man who followed his passion to create a foundation in the wake of his father’s death. That father, Arthur Eade was the one who first introduced his son to chess. Now some pre-teens uncover their vigor and competitive mindset on the football field or basketball court, while others take their strength in more academic pursuits, like the science fair or at the chess table. For young James, winning was all about chess, a love that shaped his young adult life and the trajectory of his career, as a philanthropist and author. By coming to Close Up Radio, James is going to talk about his life -- with all its ups, downs, and lessons -- and the books he has written about chess and other intimate subjects.

James established his foundation to further excellence in chess, both in terms of play and notation. He promotes chess literacy, the ability to read and write chess moves in a certain format, as well as the study of chess, primarily in local and global places where it was never available before.

“When kids start playing, they change. In Uganda, the younger ones (say 6) stopped crying. Children learn to be composed, silent, and lessons like time management and delayed gratification. Chess also teaches one how to think and plan ahead. And there are lessons about respect and losing gracefully. Win, lose, or draw, the two players always shake hands before they part.”

Chess, Mr. Eade notes, also creates a sense of community. No matter where you are or what your native language may be, you are part of an international family, and you don’t think about any governance other than the rules of the game. He also thinks chess improves self-image, most people think if I can play this game I must be smart, and the positivity spreads to other areas of their life.

The Eade Foundation (www.eadefoundation.org) provides chess sets and boards to organizations that cannot otherwise afford them. It considers chess to be a social good and that expanding chess literacy can lead to incremental improvements in society.

“Whenever I lose, there is a lesson. Chess helped me learn to research and prepare, how to solve problems, and with creativity. I also learned to trust my instincts, These carried over in later life.”

In his two interviews, James Eade will talk about the role chess played in his life, past, present and future. He will also discuss another part of his life, a story that is inspirational, and a story that tells people they are not alone in struggles they are going through. This is the story of his alcoholism and recovery journey. He says you can be a success and still realize the ramifications of addiction. He tells his story and holds his head high. And he wants people to raise their vibration from the lows of shame and poor choices to a better standard.

“Don’t give up. Find a community of fellow travelers, This is the key to recovery; isolation is the disease. My gaze had been turned inward, and I needed to grow. I needed to reconnect with my power and feel comfortable in my own skin. Now I want to share what I’ve learned with counselors, therapists, and medical or mental health professionals, to help them understand the diversity of programs out there, beyond AA.“

Mr. Eade discloses much of his personal journey and philosophy and the content of the books he has written on the recovery subject. He also invites listeners to buy his books and contribute to the success of the Eade Foundation and its chess initiatives (click the donate tab on the website). People are also welcome to learn more about his ideals on recovery by watching videos from addicts in recovery united.

For more information on James Eade and all that he represents, please visit www.eadefoundation.org

