Dr. Fred Harvey of Functional Medicine Florida Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Functional Medicine Florida, founded by Dr. Fred Harvey, is proud to announce its innovative approach to medical care as it continues to redefine the healthcare paradigm. With over 40 years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Harvey offers a holistic and personalized method through functional medicine, a system that emphasizes patient-centered care over traditional symptom treatment.

About Functional Medicine Florida

Functional Medicine Florida was established by Dr. Fred Harvey, a seasoned medical professional with a passion for individualized healthcare. Dr. Harvey’s journey into functional medicine began in the early 1980s when he was introduced to the principles of holistic health at an American Holistic Medical Association conference. Although he temporarily lost touch with the movement, the reintroduction by Dr. David Perlmutter in the mid-1990s to the AHMA and to the American College for Advancement in Medicine, lead him to expand his practice into functional medicine and holistic and integrative health.

Dr. Harvey’s unique background is rooted in a family deeply connected to the medical field, with several family members serving as doctors and nurses. This heritage, coupled with his dissatisfaction with the conventional healthcare system, propelled him toward exploring and adopting functional medicine as an effective alternative.

Functional Medicine: A New Era in Healthcare

Unlike conventional medicine, which focuses on treating symptoms, functional medicine seeks to address the root causes of disease. This approach examines how each system in the body interacts and how imbalances can lead to illness. Functional medicine places an emphasis on understanding individual genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors that influence health.

Dr. Harvey explains, “Functional medicine is a health care system rather than an illness care system. It looks at how systems interact with each other, from communication systems like neurotransmitters and cytokines to detoxification and energy production systems. By understanding these interactions, we can target the root causes of illness and create strategies for optimal wellness.”

Services Offered

Functional Medicine Florida offers comprehensive services tailored to the needs of each patient. Dr. Harvey provides personalized programs, which involve in-depth consultations, a detailed review of medical history, and advanced diagnostic testing. In addition, the practice offers:

• Holistic Health Programs: Programs focus on chronic illness recovery, utilizing a combination of medical consultation, lifestyle changes, and nutritional guidance.

• Advanced Testing: Includes metabolomic testing and assessments of hormonal, neurotransmitter, and microbiome statuses to inform individualized treatment plans.

• Personalized Treatment Plans: Each treatment plan is designed to address the specific needs and conditions of patients, using dietary and lifestyle modifications, supplementation, and tailored health coaching.

• Educational Outreach: Dr. Harvey’s commitment to education is demonstrated through his radio show, The Healthy Step Show on WMNF.org and 88.5 FM every Monday morning at 10 AM, which offers educational content and interviews, and his contributions to various publications.

Impact and Vision

Functional Medicine Florida gives patients the information they need to understand their own health and advocate for comprehensive and effective care. By doing so, it is creating communities focused on health and wellness, where individuals are have the information they need to make informed choices.

Dr. Harvey emphasizes the importance of addressing not just the physical, but also the social and psychological aspects of health. “Community and connection are critical components of health. We offer not just medical treatments, but also support structures to foster holistic well-being,” he notes.

Against All Odds

Dr. Harvey is also a best-selling author of the anthology titled “Against All Odds” with lead author Lisa Nichols. The book is a compilation of stories from 30 authors about resilience, recovery, and success, and is a source of inspiration for anyone navigating their own challenges. Dr. Harvey also contributes an article to Natural Awakening each month, and offers a free blog with health advice on his website.

Looking Ahead

Functional Medicine Florida continues to expand its services, including more group-based offerings, such as Zoom calls and workshops, designed to engage and support patients in their health journeys. Dr. Harvey also offers a Functional Medicine Second Opinion service to patients worldwide, providing guidance based on functional principles without direct medical intervention.

In addition to clinical services, Dr. Harvey contributes to the field through research and publications. As a best-selling author and frequent contributor to health publications, he shares his expertise and insights on how to achieve optimal health through functional medicine.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Dr. Fred Harvey in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday, July 14th at 1pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-dr-fred-harvey-of/id1785721253?i=1000717387835

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-dr-fred-285993788/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4BF59cPYs6TwbyQ9mm91zS

For more information about Dr. Fred Harvey, please visit https://functionalmedicineflorida.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.