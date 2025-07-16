FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE and Howard Rd SE Intersection Work to Begin July 7

(Washington, DC) —Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) begins construction on improvements to the intersection of Howard Road SE and Martin Luther King Jr Avenue SE. These improvements will increase safety for all roadway users, provide additional green space, and reduce travel time for people riding the bus to the busy Anacostia Metro Station bus terminal. First envisioned ten years ago, the project is moving forward through the close partnership between the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Association (WMATA) and DDOT’s Bus Priority Program.

Some of the key elements of the project are:

Remove the three slip lanes at the intersection where right-turning traffic currently passes between the sidewalk and concrete pedestrian area. Instead, traffic will make conventional right turns, and pedestrians will be able to cross the entire street in one signal phase.

Add more than 4,000 square feet of green space and plant nine new street trees.

Add pedestrian refuges, allowing for safe passage across the entire street, on the southern leg of MLK Jr. Ave. SE and the western leg of Howard Rd. SE.

Provide a southbound left turn lane on MLK Jr Ave SE to Sheridan Rd SE and remove the existing left turn restriction.

Move the northbound bus lane to the left lane and the general-purpose travel lane to the curbside between Stanton Road SE and Howard Road to position buses for the newly available northbound left into Anacostia Metro Station.

Introduce innovative pole-mounted camera technology that detects buses and adjusts traffic signals in real-time, strictly for the purpose of enhancing traffic flow and safety, not enforcement.

Construction is expected to be completed in March 2026, weather permitting. The traveling public should expect the following impacts:

At least one lane of traffic will remain open at all times in the construction zone. No detours will be required, but drivers should be prepared for increased travel time and consider alternate routes.

Curbside parking may be restricted during construction hours from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“EMERGENCY NO PARKING” signs will be posted in the area 72 hours in advance of any parking restrictions.

Periodic pedestrian detours will be indicated with signage placed on sidewalks.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the area and to follow all posted signage.

For more information about the project, please visit buspriority.ddot.dc.gov/pages/mlkjravese.

Figure 1 shows a schematic layout of the proposed changes.

