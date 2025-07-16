Attorney General Jackley Announces Pierre Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Second Degree Murder Conviction

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, July 15, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Pierre man has been sentenced to life in prison without the opportunity for parole after earlier being found guilty of Second Degree Murder in the November 2023 stabbing death of 17-year-old Evie Maxey in Pierre.

David Shangreaux, Jr., 25, was sentenced Tuesday in Hughes County Circuit Court. He had been found guilty in April by a Hughes County Jury.

“Our hearts go out to Evie’s family. While this sentence cannot bring Evie back, justice has been served,” said Attorney General Jackley.

The victim, who was from Rapid City, was stabbed multiple times in the bathroom of an apartment in Pierre on Nov. 30, 2023.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Pierre Police Department investigated the case. The prosecution was conducted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Hughes County State’s Attorney’s Office.

