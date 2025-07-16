In Case You Missed It: Governor Ron DeSantis Celebrates Grand Opening of C-43 Reservoir, a Major Milestone in Everglades Restoration

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 15, 2025 HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis marked the official opening of the Caloosahatchee (C-43) Reservoir, one of the most significant Everglades restoration projects in Florida history. Joined by state, local and environmental leaders, Governor DeSantis celebrated the completion of the 10,000-acre reservoir that will improve water quality, protect coastal ecosystems and expand Florida’s water storage capacity. “During my time as governor, we have set new records for investing in conservation, water quality improvements and Everglades restoration. Today, I was proud to announce the opening of one of the most consequential Everglades restoration projects that Florida has ever undertaken: the Caloosahatchee (C-43) Reservoir,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This project will have an impact far beyond the Caloosahatchee. The C-43 Reservoir is a landmark achievement in our broader mission to restore the Everglades, expand Florida's water storage capacity, and leave this state better to God than we found it.” Since taking office, Governor DeSantis has made restoring the Everglades and improving water quality a cornerstone of his administration. On his second day in office, he issued Executive Order 19-12, which committed $2.5 billion over four years for water quality and Everglades projects. That goal was exceeded in his first term, with $3.3 billion invested — more than the previous 12 years combined. In his second term, Governor DeSantis has continued this momentum. With $1.4 billion included in this year’s Fiscal Year 2025-26 Budget, the state has now committed $4.6 billion in the first three years of the term, putting Florida on pace to exceed his $3.5 billion second-term goal. Altogether, nearly $8 billion has been invested since 2019 in Everglades restoration and water quality. “Today I was excited to join the Governor for this major milestone in restoring Florida’s Everglades with the start up of the C-43 Reservoir,” said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. "Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership we’ve invested more towards restoration and are seeing meaningful results — on time, under budget and with strong returns for Florida’s taxpayers.” These investments are paying off: Florida has completed or broken ground on more than 75 Everglades restoration projects since 2019.

Nutrient reductions now exceed 1.8 million pounds of nitrogen and 770,000 pounds of phosphorus annually.

South Florida’s water storage capacity has tripled to 176 billion gallons.

The C-43 Reservoir pump station, capable of moving 650,000 gallons per minute, is now fully operational. Florida and the federal government share a 50/50 funding commitment for Everglades restoration. To accelerate progress and reduce costs for taxpayers, Florida has proposed taking the lead on completing certain federally authorized restoration projects. The state has already delivered significant progress on the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir, breaking ground ahead of schedule and completing its portion of the project in 2024. Florida is continuing discussions with federal partners, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to explore options, such as updated agreements or a block grant that would allow the state to assume a greater implementation role moving forward. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.