Attorney General Aaron Ford Announces Solicitation of Interested Persons for  Appointment to Substance Use Advisory Bodies

Carson City, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that he will appoint six members across two important advisory bodies: the Substance Use Response Group (SURG) and the Advisory Committee on Resiliency and Nevada (ACRN).

Following the passage of Assembly Bill 19 during the 83rd Legislative Session (2025), Attorney General Ford has two appointments to make to SURG and four appointments to make to ACRN. These advisory bodies play crucial roles in Nevada's comprehensive approach to addressing substance use disorders and building community resilience.

"These advisory positions represent an opportunity for qualified Nevadans to make a meaningful impact on our state's response to substance use challenges," said AG Ford. "I'm looking for individuals with diverse expertise and lived experience who can work collaboratively with state agencies, local organizations, and community stakeholders to develop and implement effective strategies for prevention, treatment, and recovery support."

The Attorney General will appoint the following members to SURG:



One member who works in emergency response services; and

One member of the general public.

One member who possesses knowledge, skills, and experience working with youth in the juvenile justice system;

One member who possesses knowledge, skills, and experience working with persons in the criminal justice system;

One member who possesses knowledge, skills, and experience in the surveillance of overdoses; and

One member who resides in a county other than Clark or Washoe County and has experience having a substance use disorder or having a family member who has a substance use disorder.

Members serve volunteer terms and are not compensated for their time.

Those interested in serving should email Terry Kerns, Substance Abuse/Law Enforcement Coordinator at [TKerns@ag.nv.gov%20]TKerns@ag.nv.gov with their name, contact information, and the position they wish to be considered for by 5:00 p.m. Friday, July 18, 2025.