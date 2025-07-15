Attorney General Jackson and Secretary of State Marshall Launch Crypto Scams Prevention Effort

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, July 15, 2025

RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson and Secretary of State Elaine Marshall joined AARP, the Wilmington Police Department, and United Way NC/NC 211 to launch a statewide effort to help prevent bitcoin and cryptocurrency ATM scams. Victims of these scams can lose well over $100,000, and the money lost is extremely difficult to recover.

“We’re hearing devastating reports of people losing their life savings through a crypto ATM scam,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “That’s why we’re working with partners across the state to help people recognize the signs of these scams. We want to help people protect their money from scammers.”

“With annual losses in cryptocurrency-related financial fraud approaching $6 billion, the Secretary of State’s Office is proud to join forces with these great partner agencies in raising public awareness,” said Secretary of State Elaine Marshall. “It’s crucial that North Carolina’s investing public have the tools to spot, stop and report scams related to cryptocurrency ATMs.”

“When it comes to scams, one of the largest common denominators is the payment method where people are asked to pay in bitcoin making it nearly impossible to recover any money lost. That’s why increased education and awareness is vital,” said AARP volunteer David Kirkman. “AARP knows that vigilance against scammers is our number one defense. By being informed about the latest scams, and knowing what red flags to look out for including the demands for bitcoin payments, we all have the power to better protect ourselves and our families.”

“At 211, we’re seeing firsthand how scammers are evolving—and how quickly they’re targeting vulnerable North Carolinians through tactics like cryptocurrency ATM fraud,” said United Way NC and NC 211 President and CEO Brittany Pruitt Fletcher. “By calling 211, residents can speak with trained specialists who can guide them through suspicious situations and connect them with law enforcement or consumer protection agencies. We’re proud to be part of this statewide effort to raise awareness and protect our communities.”

Cryptocurrency ATMs, or crypto ATMs, can be found throughout North Carolina, often near convenience stores, gas stations, or smoke shops. Scams happen when scammers direct their targets to use the crypto ATM to transfer cash or money from their bank account into cryptocurrency, and then send that cryptocurrency to a scammer’s account. Once a scammer has that cryptocurrency, they can exchange it back to cash and keep it.

Scammers nearly always seek to form emotional or romantic relationships with their targets. They will often target older people who ae more vulnerable and less likely to report losses to authorities.

The Department of Justice, Secretary of State, AARP, and United Way NC/NC 211 are working with law enforcement and businesses to help spread awareness about these scams and to help people recognize the signs of these scams so they can intervene.

Here’s what to look out for:

An older adult is using the crypto ATM while someone on the phone is talking to them.

An older adult tells you they need to withdraw cash immediately from their bank account to send to someone who called them.

Someone says a government official (ex. law enforcement) told them to pay a fine with crypto. Remind them that the government NEVER accepts crypto as payment.

Anyone who is acting stressed, scared, or emotional may be receiving threats.

