Attorney General Ford Announces Sentencing of Company and Owner of The Healing Tree Wellness Center

Las Vegas, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Marjorie Landron, 48, of Las Vegas, was sentenced in a Medicaid case involving lack of records for services billed to Nevada Medicaid. The unlawful conduct occurred between November 2018 and October 2020.

District Court Judge Jennifer Schwartz sentenced Landron for Intentional Failure to Maintain Adequate Records, a gross misdemeanor. Landron was sentenced to 364 days in jail, suspended, and placed on probation. As part of the sentence, Landron was ordered to pay enforcement costs to the Attorney General’s Office.

"Healthcare providers who defraud Medicaid are stealing from Nevada's most vulnerable residents and taxpayers who fund these essential services," said AG Ford. "My office will continue to pursue those who exploit our healthcare system and ensure they face the full consequences of their actions."

In November 2024, Landron’s company, The Healing Tree Wellness Center, LLC (Healing Tree) was convicted of felony level Submitting False Claims: Medicaid Fraud. As part of that conviction, Healing Tree was ordered to pay restitution of $198,000. Individuals or businesses convicted of Medicaid fraud may also be administratively excluded from future Medicaid and Medicare participation.

The investigation began after the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) received a referral from the Surveillance Utilization Review (“SUR”) unit of Nevada Medicaid against Healing Tree for billing for services which were misrepresented to Nevada Medicaid, to include services which were not provided, documented, and/or billed according to the providers' contract with Nevada Medicaid. The investigation revealed that services were not provided as billed to Medicaid by Healing Tree. Additionally, as owner of the company, Landron failed to maintain records that would substantiate the services that were purportedly provided to Nevada Medicaid recipients.

The MFCU investigates and prosecutes financial fraud by those providing healthcare services or goods to Medicaid patients. The MFCU also investigates and prosecutes instances of elder abuse or neglect. The Nevada MFCU receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award. The remaining 25 percent is funded by the State of Nevada, MFCU. Persons convicted of Medicaid fraud may also be administratively excluded from future Medicaid and Medicare participation.

Anyone wishing to report suspicions regarding any of these concerns may contact the MFCU at 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.

This case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Steve Sidhu.

View the criminal information for The Healing Tree Wellness Center and Marjorie Landron.

Submit an online complaint with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General.

