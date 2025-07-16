Submit Release
Gov. McMaster to Chair First Meeting of Homeland Security Advisory Council

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will chair the first meeting of President Donald J. Trump's Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC) tomorrow, Wednesday, July 2, at 10:00 AM. The governor was appointed chair of HSAC by President Trump in April. 

The meeting will be accessible via live stream. Members of the media interested in registering for the live stream should contact Alexander Jacobs with the Homeland Security Advisory Council at HSAC@hq.dhs.gov 

Formed on March 19, 2002, HSAC leverages the experience, expertise, and national and global connections of its membership to provide the Secretary of Homeland Security with real-time, real-world, and independent advice on homeland security operations. This new-look, America First HSAC will draw upon a deep well of public and private sector experience from homeland security experts committed to fulfilling President Trump’s agenda. To learn more about HSAC, visit DHS.gov/Homeland-Security-Advisory-Council

Wednesday's meeting will include swearing in of members, remarks from the governor and senior Department of Homeland Security leadership, and discussion on the council's focus and taskings.

WHO: Gov. McMaster, members of the Homeland Security Advisory Council

WHAT: Homeland Security Advisory Council Meeting  

WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, July 2 at 10:00 AM

WHERE: Department of Homeland Security Headquarters on the St. Elizabeths Campus, 1790 Ash Street SE, Washington, D.C.

