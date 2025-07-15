Governor Newsom announces new public outreach campaign with LA Rises and launch of new AI permitting tool

AI permitting tool Archistar launches for early adopters

Today also marks the beta launch of a new AI permitting tool made possible by a partnership between the state and philanthropic partners including LA Rises. The tool aims to fast track the approval process for rebuilding permits to help Angelenos get back into their homes following the Eaton and Palisades fires. The software, developed by Archistar, has the ability to check building designs for code compliance before submission and help property owners prevalidate plans, significantly reducing permit review timelines.

Residents who own a single-family home impacted by the Eaton Fire or the Palisades Fire are invited to sign up for the tool as an early adopter. Sign up here with Los Angeles city, and here with Los Angeles county.

Looking ahead to long-term recovery

In January, Governor Newsom announced the launch of LA Rises, a unified recovery initiative that brings together public and private sector leaders to support rebuilding efforts.

In addition to communications and community outreach facilitated by the public outreach campaign, LA Rises will support long-term rebuilding by funding efforts across key priorities, including small business support, rebuilding and resilience, and mental health services — with a focus on partnering with the private and philanthropic sectors to unlock additional capital and find new and innovative tools to help communities build back faster and stronger. In addition to partnering with Archistar to fund the AI permitting tool, the philanthropic arm of LA Rises has contributed to the LA County small business relief grants program to help impacted business owners get back on their feet.

In the coming months, the LA Rises public outreach campaign will highlight progress and share trusted information related to the top rebuilding priorities as outlined by the LA County Forward BluePrint for Recovery; Helping families and businesses access financial support to return home, fast-tracking permitting and rebuilding, and bringing back everyday services and public assets to make neighborhoods livable again.

To learn more about the campaign, visit www.larises.org and follow @larisestogether on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.