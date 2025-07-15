Governor Newsom advances government effectiveness and efficiency with new executive order, launches task force with tech industry leaders

Artificial intelligence is already changing the world, and California will play a pivotal role in defining that future. Home to Silicon Valley and the birthplace of the tech industry, California continues to dominate as the leader in AI. The state is home to 32 of the 50 top AI companies worldwide.

California Breakthrough Project

Utilizing the best and the brightest of California’s tech industry, Governor Newsom today announced that he convened tech executives and innovators to kick off the California Breakthrough Project, a group that will help advise and advance government efficiency and collaboration. The group, which first met on June 6 at the Ripple headquarters, includes leaders from companies including AME Cloud Ventures, Anduril, Coinbase, Instacart, Moonpay, Scopely, Snap Inc., Asheesh Birla (Investor), Ron Conway (Founder, SV Angel), Chris Larsen (Executive Chair, Ripple), Jeff Lawson (Co-founder and former CEO, Twilio), Jen Pahlka (author of Recoding America), and Jason Wheeler (former CFO of Tesla), and will:

Foster collaboration between state decision-makers and experts from tech, business, and innovation sectors.

Bring innovation and new ideas to identify and address systemic inefficiencies in government processes, services, and technology.

Generate new California challenge-based efforts to catalyze modern solutions within public services.

Maintain public transparency, labor and civil society consultation, and ethical safeguards throughout the innovation process.

This project continues the Governor’s work to include the voices of experts in public policy and the management of AI. In May 2024, Governor Newsom co-hosted a GenAI summit with leaders across academia, industry, civil society, and government to discuss how the state can best use this transformative technology on behalf of Californians.

Meeting at Ripple headquarters on June 6. (Photo credit: Governor’s Office)

Leading in government efficiency

Governor Newsom has made efficiency a top priority since the start of his Administration. In 2019, the Governor established the Office of Data Innovation, a group of technology experts dedicated to supporting other state agencies, departments, and employees to utilize data, technology, and principles of human-centered design common in the private sector to improve the delivery of services to Californians.

Prioritizing efficiency and innovation — with appropriate safeguards protecting privacy, safety, and civil liberties — Governor Newsom has:

Efficiency for the benefit of Californians

Today, the Governor is issuing a new executive order to help further integrate efficiency, engagement, and effectiveness into state operations — working with the state workforce to create new tools to improve government work. The order will help achieve Governor Newsom’s vision of transforming state government, by ending slow and complicated bureaucratic processes and moving to an efficient, collaborative, and more productive model that effectively delivers real outcomes and value for all Californians

The order directs the state agencies to further modernize processes around hiring, procurement, contracts, and strive for faster and better public-facing service deliveries to Californians. To increase engagement with the state workforce, the Governor is announcing that the state will begin providing California’s innovative deliberative democracy platform, Engaged California, to help the state workforce generate new ideas to improve efficiency, effectiveness, and engagement across state agencies. Last, the order creates a new Innovation Fellows Program comprising state staff with a mission of collaborating to address unique statewide challenges through innovative ideas.