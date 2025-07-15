Fact: Trump lied — again. California gas prices remain lower than a week ago, month ago, and a year ago
SACRAMENTO – Despite a concerted misinformation campaign driven by Republicans – from the President to state lawmakers – to create confusion around gas prices in California, prices actually remain lower now than they were one week ago, one month ago and one year ago.
🤥 Trump’s bogus claim about California’s gas prices: “You’re at $6-$7 [a gallon]”
As of Tuesday morning, AAA reported the statewide average price of a gallon of gasoline to be $4.51. This is four cents lower than a week ago, 14 cents lower than a month ago and 24 cents lower than a year ago.
