And the Emmy goes to….California!

The 77th Emmy Awards will take place on September 14th at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles’ L.A. Live.

*Denotes inclusion in California’s Film and Television Tax Credit Program. For the full list of productions that are a part of the program, see here.

Earlier this month, Governor Gavin Newsom joined labor representatives, entertainment leaders and state officials to mark the official expansion of California’s Film and Television Tax Credit Program—solidifying the Golden State’s status as the global epicenter of film and television production. The move more than doubled the program’s annual funding—from $330 million to $750 million—and introduced key updates to keep production, below-the-line jobs, and investment rooted in California.

The expanded program – now one of the largest capped film incentives in the nation – maintains California’s competitive edge in the creative economy while continuing to prioritize workforce diversity provisions, more funding for the Career Pathways Training Program, and the nation’s first Safety on Production Pilot Program.

The California Film Commission has already integrated the expanded funding and refundable credit mechanism into its immediately upcoming application cycles, the next of which is scheduled for August 25–27, 2025 for independent and non-independent films.