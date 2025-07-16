OEG Expands US Footprint through Acquisition of Trinity Rental Services

Left to Right: Jordan Duhon, Carter Kauffman, Patrick Foreman, Jonathan Foreman (Trinity Rental Services), Garett Gauthier, Brady Allis, Matt Nunez, Chris Leonard (OEG North America)

Transaction more than doubles regional fleet and enhances US capabilities

LA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OEG is pleased to announce the strategic expansion of its US footprint and capabilities through the acquisition of Trinity Rental Services (TRS), and its vertically integrated affiliates. The acquisition strengthens the firm’s market position, further enhancing its capabilities and increasing its fleet availability and choice to support customers in the region.Founded in 2013, TRS has grown through acquisition and investment to become a leading provider in oil and gas offshore container rentals in the Gulf of Mexico. Headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana, the company provides an extensive fleet of DNV and SEPCO-certified offshore baskets, cargo carrying units, paint lockers, and more. Beyond rentals, TRS also provides mechanical integrity services and fabric maintenance solutions to ensure offshore assets remain compliant, reliable, and operational.The TRS workforce of around 80 highly skilled employees are all joining OEG and will be integrated under the OEG brand in a phased approach over the next 18 months.Transaction highlights• Acquisition more than doubles OEG’s regional sales with TRS achieving FY24 revenue of $53 million• Enhances OEG’s capabilities, fleet capacity and choice to customers in the Gulf of America with the ability to support operators and tier-1 customers• Expands US footprint through doubling of regional fleet• Enhances regional capabilities with the addition of ~80 highly experienced personnel and a well maintained, young fleet of ~5,600 cargo carrying units (CCUs)• Takes OEG’s total number of CCUs worldwide to over 80,000• Provides a new service not currently offered by OEG through the addition of anexperienced team of API inspectors, providing specialist integrity and inspection services that will also complement and enhance OEG’s offshore wind offering• Supports OEG’s long term commitment to develop the leading offering in CCUs in each of its global regions and to continue to scale in core markets offering strong growth potential• Aligns with the ongoing development of OEG’s offshore wind offering where the company continues to review new acquisition opportunitiesThe acquisition of TRS represents the first material transaction undertaken by OEG following the recent completion of its acquisition by Apollo for an implied headline valuation of more than $1 billion.OEG’s CEO John Heiton, said: “This important acquisition strengthens our footprint in the US and underscores our belief that our specialist oil and gas services will remain strong for decades to come. As the energy transition progresses, this strategic region has rapidly become a key market for us, supporting long-term growth and resilience.“Following the recent award of a material cargo logistics equipment and services contract for a major international operator in North America, this latest development further diversifies and strengthens our regional capabilities. It adds talent, fleet capability, and assets further building our offering in a robust, long-term market where we see significant potential. We also gain strong synergies from TRS’s high-quality well-invested and maintained asset fleet. I look forward to welcoming our new US colleagues and emphasizing to our regional stakeholders the benefits of our increased scale, broader expertise and expanded offering.”Garett Gauthier, OEG’s Regional Director (Americas), said: “We are delighted to welcome the TRS team to OEG. Both companies share strong values and a relentless commitment to quality, service, innovation and operational excellence, making this an excellent strategic fit as we leverage the best of both businesses.“For our customers, this means access to the largest, youngest and most comprehensive range of CCUs, associated equipment and services in the region. We remain committed to ongoing growth and investment in this space to stay ahead of customer expectations and deliver value as needs evolve.”Jonathan Foreman, Owner at TRS, said: “Our companies were built on relationships, responsiveness, and a deep commitment to customer care. We’re incredibly proud of the businesses we’ve grown, the people behind them, and the impacts we’ve made on our communities across South Louisiana. Partnering with OEG is a meaningful next chapter – one that honors where we started, while opening the door to greater, global opportunities for our companies and for our team.”-ENDS-About OEGOEG is leading energy solutions business providing mission critical infrastructure assets, technologies and services to the global energy industry. From our beginnings in 1973, OEG has evolved significantly, growing both organically and through strategic acquisition, to become a pivotal link in the global energy project chain.We deliver specialized and complementary solutions for above-water, on-water and below-water applications across the full energy lifecycle. From the provision of offshore logistics equipment and bespoke solutions, through to the delivery of integrated services for larger project work scopes, weplay a critical role in supporting the production of the world’s energy needs whether that be electricity, gas or oil.Headquartered in Aberdeen, OEG has approximately 1,500 employees and operates in more than 65 countries.

