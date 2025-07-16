Four weeks of major work on northbound I-5 Ship Canal Bridge begins with a weekend-long mainline closure July 18-21

SEATTLE – The long-anticipated major work to revive the Interstate 5 Ship Canal Bridge will kick off with a weekend-long closure of northbound I-5 in Seattle Friday night, July 18 through early Monday morning, July 21. Following the closure, the freeway will be reduced to two lanes for four weeks northbound across the bridge, as Washington State Department of Transportation contractors work on one of Seattle’s busiest corridors.

”We’ve been planning and preparing for this work for over a year,” said Brian Nielsen, WSDOT’s region administrator with oversight for King County. “This is one of the most important and challenging preservation projects in the state. We know it will disrupt travel, but the repairs are essential to extend the life of one of the region’s busiest and most vital transportation links. Our team has worked closely with city, regional and transit partners to reduce the effects as much as possible and keep people moving.”

Crews will use the four-week work window to repave and repair portions of the bridge’s two left lanes and continue replacing stormwater drains. Later this year, weekend lane reductions will begin on southbound I-5 to prepare for future phases of the project.

What to expect

Friday night, July 18 to Monday morning, July 21: Northbound I-5 closed from near the I-90 interchange to Northeast 45th Street.

Monday, July 21 to Friday night, Aug. 15: Northbound I-5 reduced to two lanes across the Ship Canal Bridge.

Friday, Aug. 15 to Monday morning, Aug. 18: Northbound I-5 closed from near the I-90 interchange to Northeast 45th Street.

Monday morning, Aug. 18: All lanes of northbound I-5 reopen.

The express lanes will operate northbound only around the clock during summer construction.

Throughout the weekend, people traveling on northbound I-5 who are going to downtown Seattle should use the exits to Edgar Martinez Drive or to Dearborn, James or Madison streets.

The express lanes have no northbound exits to downtown Seattle; the first exit is at Northeast 42nd Street in the University District. Express lane on-ramps at Columbia, Cherry and Pine streets will be open to all vehicles throughout the weekend. Those ramps usually are reserved for high-occupancy vehicles.

When the northbound I-5 mainline reopens by 5 a.m. Monday, July 21, the freeway will be reduced to two lanes near the Ship Canal Bridge until the evening of Friday, Aug. 15, when the second weekend-long closure will occur to remove the work zone.

Regional coordination

Reducing capacity on I-5 through the heart of Seattle is a big shift. WSDOT has worked closely with the city of Seattle and SDOT, King County Metro, Sound Transit, emergency services and freight partners to prepare for this summer’s construction. Together, partners have adjusted signal timing, expanded bus-only lanes, modified transit routes and developed contingency plans to help people navigate to and through Seattle during construction.

WSDOT has also collaborated with organizations like the Downtown Seattle Association, Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Commute Seattle. These groups play an important role in helping people who live and work in Seattle, as well as those attending events, fairs and festivals, navigate the city and continue to enjoy everything downtown has to offer while Ship Canal Bridge construction is underway.

While this level of construction brings challenges, this work is critical and planning ahead can help ease disruptions. People should allow extra travel time, utilize transit and alternate routes and adjust travel schedules when possible. Real time traffic tools and route planning can make a major difference during this work.

A glimpse ahead to 2026 and 2027

Construction this year is a preview of long-term lane reductions planned for 2026 and 2027, when one direction of the bridge each year will be reduced to two lanes for eight to nine months. Work will pause during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, when all lanes of the bridge will be open in both directions.

In winter 2026, the northbound Ship Canal Bridge will be reduced to two lanes until early June, just prior to World Cup matches in Seattle and Vancouver. Contractor crews will remove the work zone and reopen all lanes throughout the tournament.

In mid-July, after the conclusion of the tournament, the contractor will close the northbound two right lanes until fall to repair and repave them.

The work will shift to southbound I-5 in 2027, with crews working on the two left lanes from winter into summer, then the right lanes through the fall.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.