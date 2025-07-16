RIDOH Recommends Closing the Swimming Area at Hope Community Service Pond and Briar Point Beach; Reopening City Park and Conimicut Point Beach

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing the swimming area at Hope Community Service Pond in Scituate and Briar Point Beach in Coventry due to high bacteria counts.

RIDOH also recommends reopening the swimming area at City Park and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).

