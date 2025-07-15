MACAU, July 15 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Tourist Price Index (TPI) for the second quarter of 2025 went up by 1.42% year-on-year, on account of dearer prices of jewellery and watches, as well as higher entertainment and leisure expenses; yet, falling prices of clothing and lower charges for restaurant services offset part of the increase. Among the various sections of goods and services, price indices of Miscellaneous Goods (e.g. jewellery, watches, arts and crafts) and Entertainment & Cultural Activities grew by 13.40% and 12.00% year-on-year respectively, whereas the indices of Clothing & Footwear and Restaurant Services dipped by 3.14% and 2.80% respectively.

In comparison with the first quarter, TPI went down by 2.31% in the second quarter, mainly due to a quarter-on-quarter decline of 13.29% in the price index of Accommodation, which resulted from lower hotel room rates. Meanwhile, the price indices of Entertainment & Cultural Activities and Miscellaneous Goods showed respective increases of 4.59% and 3.83%.

The average TPI for the last four quarters ended the second quarter of 2025 rose by 1.96% from the previous period. Price index of Miscellaneous Goods (+13.60%) saw notable growth, while the price index of Accommodation (-2.31%) recorded a decrease.

For the first half of 2025, TPI went up by 1.29% year-on-year, with marked increases in the price indices of Miscellaneous Goods (+14.32%) and Entertainment & Cultural Activities (+10.00%); by contrast, the price indices of Accommodation (-4.49%) and Medicine & Personal Goods (-3.00%) dropped.

TPI reflects the price change of goods and services purchased by visitors. Sections of TPI goods and services are selected according to the consumption pattern of visitors, namely Food, Alcoholic Beverages & Tobacco; Clothing & Footwear; Accommodation; Restaurant Services; Transport & Communications; Medicine & Personal Goods; Entertainment & Cultural Activities; and Miscellaneous Goods.