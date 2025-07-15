MPU Rector Shares Insights at Times Higher Education Digital Universities Asia Summit

MACAU, July 15 - Marcus Im, Rector of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU), presented valuable insights on green computing strategies for achieving sustainable university campuses and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), along with MPU’s green technology initiatives and success stories at the Times Higher Education (THE) Digital Universities Asia 2025. Around 300 leaders and global experts from higher education institutions and industries attended to discuss digital transformation of society and education.

THE Digital Universities Asia 2025, themed "Powering social innovation with digital transformation", was held on 8-9 July at Lingnan University in Hong Kong. During the leader panel session, MPU Rector Marcus Im shared how utilising artificial intelligence technology can advance the development of green smart cities. MPU employs an AI + interdisciplinary research strategy to drive its scientific development; key initiatives include launching a master's degree programme in Environmental Intelligence, initiating eco-friendly technology research projects, and collaborating with international institutions. These efforts aim to cultivate future leaders and talent in green technology for sustainable innovation, and to contribute to global sustainable development.

In the latest THE World University Impact Rankings, MPU ranks 101-200 globally in four SDGs including Quality Education, with the overall impact ranking at 301-400, the highest overall rank among HEIs in Macao. These results highlight MPU’s active engagement in sustainable development.