The Macao SAR Government firmly supports the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election in performing its duties and responsibilities in accordance with the law

MACAU, July 15 - On 15 July, the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election made decisions of ineligibility in accordance with the law for those candidates who do not uphold the Basic Law and bear allegiance to the Macao SAR of the People’s Republic of China pursuant to the results of the eligibility review of candidates standing for the eighth Legislative Assembly Election conducted by the Committee for Safeguarding National Security. The decisions are correct measures in strict accordance with the provisions of the Law on Safeguarding National Security and the Electoral Law for the Legislative Assembly to fully implement the fundamental principle of “patriots administering Macao”. The Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region expresses its firm support for this.

The eighth Legislative Assembly Election is the first Legislative Assembly election of the Macao SAR after the amendment of the Electoral Law for the Legislative Assembly in 2024. In accordance with Article 33 of the amended Electoral Law for the Legislative Assembly, the Committee for Safeguarding National Security shall determine whether candidates uphold the Basic Law and bear allegiance to the Macao SAR of the People’s Republic of China and shall issue binding review opinions to the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election for those who are not eligible. The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election shall make decisions of ineligibility based on the review opinions issued by the Committee for Safeguarding National Security, which are not subject to any statement of objections or judicial appeal.

The eighth Legislative Assembly Election is an important political event for the Macao SAR to fully implement the principle of “patriots administering Macao”. Upholding the Basic Law and bearing allegiance to the Macao SAR of the People’s Republic of China are the most fundamental legal obligations and political ethics to be observed by Members of the Legislative Assembly. In the constitutional order enshrined in the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China and the Basic Law, persons entering the governing structure of the Macao SAR must be staunch patriots that love the country and Macao.

The Macao SAR Government will continue to give full support to the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election for its performance of duties and responsibilities in accordance with the law to comprehensively implement the principle of “patriots administering Macao” and effectively ensure the smooth proceeding of the eighth Legislative Assembly Election, fully safeguarding the rights and freedoms that Macao residents enjoy in accordance with the law. With collaboration and solidarity of all sectors of the society, the successful practice of “One Country, Two Systems” with Macao characteristics is constantly pushed ahead.