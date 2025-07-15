GMBPF Unleashes Diverse Business Opportunities with a Spotlight on Silver Economy and China Chic

MACAU, July 15 - The 2025 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair (2025GMBPF), co-organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, will take place from 24 to 27 July in Cotai Expo Hall D, The Venetian Macao. With a focus on the Silver Economy and the China Chic industry, this year’s edition will feature a diverse range of activities, including product sales, business matching, forums, guided community tours, and multi-venue events in Macao and Hengqin. During the event, emerging trends such as innovative services for the ageing population and consumption driven by cultural IPs will be introduced to fuel Guangdong-Macao economic and trade co-operation, reinforce exchanges between China and “Belt and Road” economies and Portuguese-speaking countries, and inject fresh momentum into Macao’s development of appropriate economic diversification.

Exploring the development trends of the elderly wellness sector and uncovering the business opportunities of intangible cultural heritage through China Chic

The 2025GMBPF features five exhibition zones. In addition to the Guangdong Branded Products Area, the Macao Featured Products Area, and the Belt and Road Area, there will also be a Silver-haired Lifestyle and Health Zone and China Chic Products Zone.

Focused on smart wellness, wellness tourism, senior-friendly products, and geriatric rehabilitation, the Silver Health & Lifestyle area will showcase smart elderly care solutions, integrated medical-wellness systems, and senior consumer goods, all enabled by innovative technologies. Through the presentation of these innovations in real-life scenarios, it aims to establish a comprehensive ecosystem for the co-ordinated development of the silver industry in Guangdong and Macao in alignment with the latest trends, ultimately satisfying the growing demand for diversified elder care services in the Greater Bay Area.

Inspired by Guangzhou’s famous scenic spot, Lychee Bay, the China Chic Product Zone will feature a Sai Kwan cultural corridor, alongside the interactive “72 Guangdong-Macao Street”, to celebrate intangible cultural heritage in China. It will provide a platform that facilitates multi-cultural exchanges between fashion designers, brands, and cultural creators while helping enterprises seize business opportunities in transforming conceptual designs and cultural IPs into market-ready products.

The Belt and Road Area will expand its regional footprint with the special products displayed by first-time exhibitors from Singapore, in addition to enterprises from Indonesia, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Thailand, offering trade visitors a glimpse into the culture and products of more countries and regions while creating new business opportunities.

A total attendance of over 100,000 in the 2024GMBPF

Since its debut in 2009, GMBPF has been held for 16 years and has obtained the UFI accreditation. Last year’s event covered a first-ever 12,000 square metres and featured branded products of over 450 exhibitors from Guangdong, Macao, and the “Belt and Road” regions. Holding more than 50 business exchanges, close to 400 business matching sessions, and consumer experiences, the four-day event recorded over 100,000 visits and facilitated the signing of 65 project contracts.