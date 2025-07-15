“Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025” opens this Friday

MACAU, July 15 - The “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025” (hereinafter referred to as “Art Macao 2025”) will be held across the city from summer to autumn. The inauguration ceremony will be held on Friday (18 July) at 4:30pm at the Macao Cultural Centre Small Auditorium. On the occasion, the Main Exhibition will also be inaugurated.

This year’s Biennale is curated by the internationally renowned chief curator Feng Boyi. He takes the simple question “Hey, what brings you here?” as the theme, and raises the ultimate iterative interrogation “Who am I? Where do I come from? Where am I going?”. In response to reality, he connects the works of the participating artists through spatial arrangements, installations and folded forms, and initiates differentiated dialogues about one self and the other in different areas, reflecting on and exploring the history, memory, and current complexities of Macao in a global context while exploring the profound meaning of the symbiosis between the individual and the world.

Located on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors at the Macao Museum of Art, the Main Exhibition will open to the public on 19 July. The curatorial team seeks to innovate artistic narratives of the traditional biennale, incorporate the theme with the content of each artwork, and specifically design the exhibition spaces of the Macao Museum of Art. The exhibition features 80 pieces/sets of artworks created by 46 artists from 13 countries. The works are exhibited in 20 individual spaces from “off-site” to the “space”, including: Bart Hess, who captures the subtle interaction between fashion and the human body using wax; Gregor Schneider, who reconstructs the physical laws of spatial perception through architectural installations; Tobias Rehberger, who explores the dialectical relationship between humans and their physical environments through systematic constructions in social contexts; and Xu Bing, who reflects on human civilisations through images of lakes captured by satellites.

In addition, on 19 July, two outreach activities involving curators and participating artists will be launched, namely the “Talk & Dialogue: Curatorial Issues in Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025” and the workshop “Exploration of Inner Aliens”. Registration for these activities can be made through the “Macao One Account” until 16 July. The Main Exhibition is still recruiting “Twin Illusions” volunteer pairs through the “Macao One Account”, offering the participants a unique interactive experience with the audience.

Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and co-organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A. and Wynn Resorts Macau, the “Art Macao 2025” presents nearly 30 exhibitions across the city in six sections, namely the “Main Exhibition”, “Public Art Exhibition”, “City Pavilions”, “Special Exhibition”, “Local Curatorial Project” and “Collateral Exhibition” from July to October this year.

For more information about “Art Macao 2025”, please visit the event’s webpage at www.artmacao.mo, follow the “artmacao” account on Instagram, the “IC Art” page on Facebook, or official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.