Electoral Affairs Commission announces decision of verification of candidate lists

MACAU, July 15 - The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election is responsible – in accordance with Article 10 (1) of the Electoral Law for the Legislative Assembly – for reviewing the compliance of candidate lists with the submission process, as well as the eligibility of candidates, and deciding whether to accept or reject each candidate list.

Decision on such matters was announced by the Chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission, Mr Seng Ioi Man, today at a press conference after a working meeting of the Electoral Affairs Commission.

Mr Seng noted that in 2024 the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) amended the Electoral Law for the Legislative Assembly, improving the candidate eligibility review procedures. The principle of “patriots administering Macao” has been further implemented in the legal system, and the different stages of the electoral process have been enhanced to ensure that the Legislative Assembly election is fair, just, clean, and orderly.

The amended Electoral Law for the Legislative Assembly stipulates that the Committee for Safeguarding National Security is responsible for determining whether a candidate upholds the Basic Law and bears allegiance to the Macao SAR of the People’s Republic of China; and for issuing binding review opinions to the Electoral Affairs Commission relating to those found not to comply with the requirements. The Electoral Affairs Commission decides on the relevant persons being ineligible to be candidates pursuant to the review opinions.

After the nomination committees are confirmed and submit their candidate lists and platforms to the Electoral Affairs Commission, the Electoral Affairs Commission then transfers the candidate lists and candidate particulars to the Committee for Safeguarding National Security, for review in accordance with the law.

Mr Seng said the Electoral Affairs Commission received one notice of withdrawal of candidature earlier from candidate Hong Wai I, on the candidate list “Força da Livelihood Popular em Macau”. The notice complies with the statutory rules and has taken effect, he added.

In addition, according to the review opinions delivered to the Electoral Affairs Commission on Monday (14 July) by the Committee for Safeguarding National Security, candidates Wong Alberto, Leong Sio Iok, Che Meng Lam, Chow Chi Fai, Ngai Ka Fong and Fong Kai Hou, on the candidate list “Força da Livelihood Popular em Macau”; and candidates Lam U Tou, Ian Heng Ut, Che I Kei, Sio Ieng Weng, Chan Chon Meng and Cheong Iek Chong, on the candidate list “PODER DA SINERGIA”, neither uphold the Basic Law nor bear allegiance to the Macao SAR of the People’s Republic of China. Therefore, the Electoral Affairs Commission has made decisions of ineligibility as regards the six candidates on the candidate list “Força da Livelihood Popular em Macau” and the six candidates on the candidate list “PODER DA SINERGIA”, in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Law for the Legislative Assembly.

As regards the other candidate lists and candidates for this Legislative Assembly Election, namely the candidate lists “Associação dos Cidadãos Unidos de Macau”, “União Para O Desenvolvimento”, “União Promotora Para O Progresso”, “Aliança de Bom Lar”, “NOVA ESPERANÇA” and “União de Macau-Guangdong”, in the direct election; and the candidate lists “União das Associações de Trabalhadores”, “Comissão Conjunta da Candidatura das Associações de Empregados”, “Associação de Promoção do Serviço Social e Educação”, “União dos Interesses de Profissionais de Macau”, “União dos Interesses Empresariais de Macau” and “União Cultural e Desportiva do Sol Nascente”, in the indirect election, no situation of ineligibility of candidates or other non-compliance has been found. Those candidate lists and relevant candidates are accepted by the Electoral Affairs Commission.

In accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Law for the Legislative Assembly, the opinions issued by the Committee for Safeguarding National Security are binding, and the decisions of ineligibility made by the Electoral Affairs Commission pursuant to such opinions are not subject to any statement of objections or judicial appeal.

The Committee for Safeguarding National Security conducted the eligibility review of candidates in accordance with the law, and its decisions that certain candidates neither uphold the Basic Law nor bear allegiance to the Macao SAR were made with a precise and sufficient legal basis. The Electoral Affairs Commission expressed its respect and support for this, and made its decisions of ineligibility concerning the relevant candidates in strict accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Law for the Legislative Assembly.

The Electoral Affairs Commission will, as always, carry out all electoral affairs work in strict accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Law for the Legislative Assembly, to ensure that the eighth Legislative Assembly Election will be conducted in accordance with the law and in an orderly manner.

The Electoral Affairs Commission has posted a notice in the lobby of the Public Administration Building, in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Law for the Legislative Assembly, to announce its decisions mentioned above.