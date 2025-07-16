Western Cape celebrates victory at Winter School Sport Championships

Team Western Cape crowned winners of Winter National School Sport Championships!

The Western Cape Government proudly celebrates the news that Team Western Cape achieved the status of overall winners at the Winter National School Sport Championships, which concluded in Durban today.

The team from the Western Cape took gold in rugby (u/15 – boys and girls) and netball (Mild Intellectual Disability category). They also achieved bronze places in girls and boys football and in deaf netball. The support team also received the award for Best Administration.

The Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, said: “We are incredibly proud of all our athletes who stepped up and who put in hours of training and preparation to ensure they successfully defended their gold title for another year. Every athlete and support staff member showed up, committed to the journey and made the choice to take part and give their best.”

The Western Cape Minister of Education, David Maynier said: “Western Cape school sport is going from strength to strength, adding another title following our win at the SASA Primary Schools Athletics Championships earlier this year. Congratulations to our outstanding young athletes and the staff and parents who supported our future sporting superstars. Watch this space!”

The team will arrive back in Cape Town tomorrow, 15 July 2025.

