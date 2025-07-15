Justice Department Files Complaint Against Former Members of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting

WASHINGTON – Today, the Justice Department filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court of Washington, D.C. against three former members of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting for refusing to vacate their offices after being removed by President Donald J. Trump.

The subjects of this complaint have continued to operate in office despite their removal and subsequent failure to obtain legal relief protecting their old positions. This litigation reflects the Department’s ongoing commitment to protecting the President’s core Article II powers, which include the authority to make personnel decisions regarding those occupying federal offices.

The complaint asks the court to declare that the former members have not lawfully served on the board since their removals, to enjoin the former members from serving on the board, and to order the former members to refund any compensation during their unlawful terms of service.

