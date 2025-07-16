President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints acting Minister of Police

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, as Acting Minister of Police with immediate effect.

Minister Mantashe will serve in this capacity until Prof Firoz Cachalia, who will retire from his position at the University of the Witwatersrand at the end of this month, assumes his position at the start of August.

Minister Mantashe will retain his responsibilities as Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources.

