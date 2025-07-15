Multifamily Housing Unit funding applicants: Use these resources to strengthen your application

State, federal NOFAs will be available July 18

Commerce’s Multifamily Housing Unit (MHU) will release its state and federal Notices of Funding Availabilities (NOFAs) for multifamily rental affordable housing development on July 18.

We know that these applications can be challenging, especially for developers new to affordable housing development. MHU has several resources available to ease these challenges and increase applicant success in submitting a complete package.

Pre-Application Webinars

MHU held and recorded a series of webinars to review application requirements and process distinctions based on the funding source and the populations proposing to be served. To review all webinar recordings and slides, please view our Box website.

Application Office Hours

Once applications are released, MHU will hold Application Office Hours on Zoom. This is a space to ask specific questions and receive expert feedback for clarification on requirements and to make applications more successful. Select the link below to register for an Office Hour session:

Predevelopment Technical Assistance

MHU offers predevelopment technical assistance and predevelopment grant funding to applicants who are new to housing development. For new developers seeking application assistance with their application, more information is online at the Capacity Building, Outreach, and Support program (CBOS).

CBOS expanding the capacity of organizations new to housing development so they can serve historically underserved communities. The program offers predevelopment technical assistance tailored to the needs of each organization; and when available, predevelopment funding to organizations that serve underserved communities. To apply, submit a Technical Assistance Inquiry Form.

CBOS is particularly focused on serving organizations that arise out of such communities with the intention to service them – sometimes referred to as by-and-for organizations. If you believe your organization could be designated a By and For Organization, please consider submitting our By and For Organization Assessment form.

When can you apply?

The final NOFAs will be available in full on July 18.

HTF Multifamily Housing NOFA #MHU-2025-01 is soliciting applications for multifamily rental affordable housing projects seeking capital funding from the state Housing Trust Fund (HTF), Apple Health and Homes (AHAH), and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) programs.

HOME and NHTF NOFA #MHU-2025-02 is soliciting applications for multifamily rental affordable housing projects seeking capital funding from the federal HOME and National Housing Trust Fund programs.

Questions?