OSCE launches regional project to strengthen transboundary water co-operation in the Dniester River Basin

The OSCE organised a two-day inception workshop between 14 and 15 July in Chisinau, Moldova to officially launch the regional project “Advancing Transboundary Co-operation and Integrated Water Resources Management in the Dniester River Basin through Implementation of the Strategic Action Programme (SAP)”.

The project is funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) serving as the implementing agency, the OSCE as the executing agency, and support from the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE).

The initiative supports the implementation of the Strategic Action Programme (SAP), developed through an inclusive, science-based process to restore the Dniester River basin ecosystem and ensure sustainable development of its natural resources. Key priorities include reducing water pollution, preventing accidental pollution, managing tailing storage facilities, improving legal frameworks, and addressing climate change impacts and natural disasters. Strengthening Moldovan-Ukrainian co-operation remains a central focus.

The inception workshop brought together government officials, civil society, international organisations, and technical experts to kick off project implementation and ensure broad stakeholder engagement from the outset. Discussions also contributed to shaping the Project Inception Report, workplan and other strategic documents to be submitted to the Project Steering Committee.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Bakyt Dzhusupov, Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities, underlined the organization’s long-standing commitment:

“Today, we come at a critical moment to launch this important project .This initiative builds on years of collaboration and lays the groundwork for future resilience in the region.”

This GEF-UNDP-OSCE project builds on more than twenty years of international co-operation in the Dniester River Basin. It aims to improve water quality, enhance adaptive water governance, and promote integrated, inclusive, and conflict-sensitive approaches to transboundary water management.

This inception workshop also marked an important milestone in Moldovan-Ukranian co-operation on shared water resources, reinforcing a joint commitment to sustainable and peaceful water governance. This initiative continues former efforts supported by the OSCE and other partners, including UNDP and UNECE; and is funded by the GEF.