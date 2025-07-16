Fello Agency Launches Fello Foundry, a New Community Supporting Tech Commercialization

A new invite-only community from Fello Agency for innovative companies and founders focused on one thing: turning tech into commercialization success.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fello Agency , a Toronto Marketing Agency working with North America’s most advanced B2B and deep tech companies, has officially launched Fello Foundry—an invite-only community of builders, engineers, and founders who are obsessed with taking innovation to market.Built around the belief that commercialization is the missing link in much of today’s innovation economy, Fello Foundry provides a trusted space for founders to connect, share what’s actually working, and support each other through the realities of scaling. From curated meetups and private dinners to candid operator roundtables, the Foundry is focused on what matters: building real companies.“What started with a few late-night strategy sessions and dinners with founders turned into something bigger,” said Zachary Ronski, Founder of Fello. “We kept meeting brilliant people in AI, quantum, robotics, advanced manufacturing, and B2B tech—but they all said the same thing: they didn’t have a community where they could talk about the actual business side of tech. Fello Foundry is that place.”The community is currently invite-only, but a request-to-join feature is in the works for qualified founders. Fello is also planning a series of exclusive events this fall around tech, go-to-market strategies, and the art of scaling innovation.About Fello AgencyFello Agency is a tech marketing agency to companies at the forefront of innovation. From AI and defense to robotics, medtech, and aerospace, Fello helps visionary teams craft unforgettable brands, launch breakthrough products, and accelerate commercialization through world-class storytelling, strategy, and design.The future of tech isn’t just about building — it’s about going to market. Fello Foundry is here for the ones doing both.Press ContactZachary RonskiCo- Founder, FelloZRonski@fello.agency

