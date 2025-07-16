Precision Products Machining Group Announces Sale of Precision Aero Company I to Novaria Group

ADDISON, IL, IL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precision Products Machining Group, LLC (“PPMG”) headquartered in Addison, Illinois, has completed the sale of Precision Aero Company l, LLC (“PAC” or “The Company”) to Novaria Group, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. PAC manufactures fusible plugs and other high precision critical specialty components, primarily serving the aerospace and defense industry, utilizing its proprietary technology and manufacturing capabilities. The Company operates a facility located in Troy, Ohio.“We are excited to transition our technology, manufacturing capabilities and leading market position to Novaria,” said Donald Brown President / CEO of PPMG. “The entire PAC team is committed to the future success of the business under Novaria Group, while continuing its growth and diversification strategy. PAC will continue to provide the highest level of service and value to their customers that they are known for.”Backed by TCW Asset Management Company, LLC, PPMG is an industry-leading manufacturer of precision products serving a variety of industries. Following the sale of PAC, PPMG will continue to operate its two other divisions: Overton Chicago Gear, LLC (“OCG”) and PPMG’s Aerospace and Defense division.OCG is a Chicago-based manufacturer of gears, gearboxes and other power transmission components for a multitude of industries. PPMG’s Aerospace and Defense division manufactures precision components for both commercial and military aerospace applications and consist of Sungear, LLC based in San Diego, California and Sinecera, LLC (dba Crown Precision) based in Irwindale, California.About The Novaria GroupNovaria Group is a family of specialty component and hardware companies focused on the aerospace and defense industries. They specialize in functional technologies that connect, lock, attach, seal and protect higher level assemblies within the aircraft and its systems. The company's strategy is to acquire and integrate complementary businesses to create a synergistic group that delivers high-performance solutions for their customers.For further information, please contact: Don Brown, President /CEO of PPMG

