The National Law Review Launches the Distressed Deal Alert and National Public Notice Service Weekly Update

NLR Press Release

The National Law Review launched two weekly newsletters for investors, the legal community, and public notice publishers of all kinds.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Law Review (NLR) launched two new weekly newsletters designed for investors, legal professionals, and advisors active in the distressed asset sector, as well as for those looking to publish legal public notices of all types.This expansive offering via email of legal public notices by NLR caters to the American public’s increasingly strong preference for getting important information, such as that contained in mandatory legal notices, from digital sources. This trend has been widely reported by credible independent organizations, such as The Pew Research Center, Northwestern University’s Medill Local News Initiative and The State of Local News Project.• Distressed Deal AlertA curated weekly email highlighting select new distressed transactions drawn from a proprietary real-time database. Each edition includes key transaction details—such as bid deadlines, auction dates, and professional contacts—making it easy for subscribers to stay on top of timely investment opportunities.• National Public Notice Service (NPNS) Weekly UpdateA companion weekly email summarizing the most recent legal public notices—such as bankruptcy, receivership, and UCC Article 9 sales—that have been published on websites affiliated with The National Law Review.• Both Newsletters Are Free for SubscribersThe newsletters provide streamlined access to actionable insights in the distressed asset space and for other matters. This valuable intelligence helps professionals and investors navigate bankruptcy, restructuring, special situations, and track other important announcements. Each featured listing includes a direct link to the full text of each public notice.According to Gary Chodes, CEO of The National Law Review, "Our Distressed Deal Alert and National Public Notice Service Weekly Update build on the decade of experience NLR’s DailyDACTM affiliate has in providing public notice of distressed asset sales — such as for Ch. 11 Bankruptcy §363 Sales, Article 9 Sales and Assignments for the Benefit of Creditors. We are pleased to announce that these new email offerings from The National Law Review are now distributed without charge in a convenient email summary form to our many loyal readers."Mr. Chodes added, "Besides providing notice related to distressed asset sales, these newsletters are also available for probate and estate notices, corporate and business matters, class action notices, other civil litigation and claims notices, mandatory court and administrative agency notices, SEC filings, board or shareholder meeting notices, land use and zoning matters, bidding and procurement notices, and election notices. In our digital age, readers of public notices, no different from readers of all other important news, increasingly prefer to access such content through online options rather than from traditional print newspapers."The National Law Review’s vast audience now benefits from regular weekly email updates about distressed opportunities and other important legal announcements. The NLR’s unique approach of providing easy access to the public of important notices in multiple formats sets it apart. This exposure for legal public notices is unparalleled among major media outlets and legal news publications. The National Law Review reaches millions of visitors and subscribers each month with its website, email alerts and newsletters.To SubscribeThe National Law Review website visitors, subscribers, and the general public can sign up for the NPNS Weekly Update and the companion newsletter, Distressed Deal Alert, here at: https://natlawreview.com/newsletters To Publish Your Public NoticeFor more information about how to publish a public notice with The National Law Review and use The National Public Notice Service, please contact: publicnotices@natlawreview.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.