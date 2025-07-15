Building Affordable Housing in East New York, Brooklyn

New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development Acting Commissioner Ahmed Tigani said, “Projects like Innovative Urban Village represent more than the construction of housing — they breathe life into a promise made to the people of Brooklyn and to our city: that development can be rooted in equity, shaped by community, and guided by care. Phase 1A is just one piece of a larger vision that spans multiple mixed-use buildings with community amenities and nearly 2,000 homes, including supportive housing for New Yorkers transitioning out of homelessness.”

New York City Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick said, “Innovative Urban Village is a fantastic example of how smart planning can support families at every stage of life. Delivering income-restricted affordable housing alongside childcare, senior services, pedestrian-friendly streets, open space, and more, this future gem of East New York will serve as a model for vibrant neighborhoods across the city.”

New York City Housing Development Corporation President Eric Enderlin said, “HDC is proud to support this dynamic, multi-phased project that will provide much-needed affordable housing for low-income and formerly homeless New Yorkers. In addition to brand-new affordable homes, Innovative Urban Village will deliver commercial and community facility space that will benefit the broader East New York neighborhood for years to come. Congratulations to all our partners on reaching this latest milestone.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “New Yorkers deserve access to affordable, secure, and modern housing. This development will help revitalize Christian Cultural Center’s campus, deliver critical support services for our most vulnerable, and bring another much-needed grocery store to East New York. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have and will keep fighting for federal funding to expand affordable housing in our state and across the country.”

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said, “Here in America, when you work hard and play by the rules, you should be able to afford the good life. At the center of that life is a safe, affordable place to live, but for far too many New Yorkers, that reality is out of reach. I’m grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul, Pastor AR Bernard and their development partners for breaking ground on the Innovative Urban Village in the Christian Cultural Center's campus, which will provide safe, sustainable and affordable housing for hundreds of Brooklyn families that I am privileged to represent.”

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “The second construction phase of the Innovative Urban Village is a tremendous opportunity to provide more than four hundred affordable homes in East New York. This project not only helps address the housing deficiencies but also promotes equitable and sustainable living for our community for generations to come. I am excited for the future of our community.”

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said, “When we build affordable housing alongside essential resources like access to fresh food, we’re investing in health, dignity, and opportunity. I applaud Governor Hochul and NYS Homes and Community Renewal for making this vision a reality in East New York and for setting a powerful example of what affordable housing looks like when it is rooted in community and equity.”

New York City Council Member Farah N. Louis said, “Since taking office, I fought to ensure that our city would meaningfully partner with our clergy to bring much-needed affordable housing capital to Central Brooklyn. I have worked in lockstep with Reverend A.R. Bernard to advocate for this vision, and I applaud Governor Hochul and her administration for advancing this transformative project across the finish line to uplift the East New York community. I believe this project will provide opportunities for the next generation, and I look forward to seeing this visionary leadership, community partnership, and shared values project create lasting change for Brooklyn and our city.”

New York City Council Member Chris Banks said, “The Innovative Urban Village redevelopment project on the Christian Cultural Center campus is set to be a transformative investment in the 42nd Council District. I’m proud to partner on a project that delivers truly affordable housing. This is how we build and sustain neighborhoods for generations and how we begin to build Black and Brown generational wealth in real, tangible ways.”

Christian Cultural Center Senior Pastor Rev A. R. Bernard said, “It’s incredible to stand alongside each of the partners, elected officials and community members that worked together to make Innovative Urban Village a reality. We are confident that the ripple effects of this dynamic mixed-income community will be felt far beyond East New York, setting an example for all of New York to follow.”